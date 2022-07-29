Home The Feed
Why would a B2B firm do brand advertising?
29 July 2022
The B2B conversation is developing, with research and experience illuminating the reasons for and benefits of building future demand through memory structures.

Why it matters

Articulating the effect that brand advertising has on your potential customer base’s memories and, therefore, market share is vital to effective marketing; between the emerging evidence and senior practitioners’ experience, the methods are growing clearer.

Takeaways

