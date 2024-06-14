Why women’s sport and content creators are the perfect match | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, Creators, KOLs Sports Strategy

Brands that pioneer support for women’s sports gain a competitive advantage, positioning themselves as leaders and strong relationship builders with athletes and fans.

Individual female trailblazers, content creators and growing fan bases have all had a huge part to play in this ongoing revolution. The rising popularity of women's sports is inextricably linked with a surge in content creators, according to Jamie Ray, founder and CEO of Buttermilk.

Why women's sports matters