Home The Feed
Your selections:

Why women’s sport and content creators are the perfect match | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Why women’s sport and content creators are the perfect match
14 June 2024
Why women’s sport and content creators are the perfect match
Influencers, Creators, KOLs Sports Strategy

Brands that pioneer support for women’s sports gain a competitive advantage, positioning themselves as leaders and strong relationship builders with athletes and fans.

Individual female trailblazers, content creators and growing fan bases have all had a huge part to play in this ongoing revolution. The rising popularity of women's sports is inextricably linked with a surge in content creators, according to Jamie Ray, founder and CEO of Buttermilk.

Why women's sports matters
  • Women’s sports have recently experienced a huge surge in media coverage. This increased visibility not only showcases the talent of female athletes but also inspires the next...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in