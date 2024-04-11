Home The Feed
Your selections:

Why winning over “players” means adding value within and outside the game | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Why winning over “players” means adding value within and outside the game
11 April 2024
Why winning over “players” means adding value within and outside the game
Gamers Philippines Cultural influences & values

The proportion of gamers in the Philippines is higher than the APAC average but brands that want to connect with them should note that Filipino gamers are a unique group with specific interests, preferences and behaviours.

Why it matters

Brands have to rethink how to drive value for Filipino gamers within and outside the game, by taking into consideration cultural nuances such as price sensitivity and how it affects brand stickiness.

Takeaways
  • Create brand stickiness in-game with quick and easy-to-play games to raise brand awareness/engagement but note price sensitivity as Filipino gamers only spend on brands that strongly resonate with...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in