Why winning over “players” means adding value within and outside the game | WARC | The Feed

Gamers Philippines Cultural influences & values

The proportion of gamers in the Philippines is higher than the APAC average but brands that want to connect with them should note that Filipino gamers are a unique group with specific interests, preferences and behaviours.

Why it matters

Brands have to rethink how to drive value for Filipino gamers within and outside the game, by taking into consideration cultural nuances such as price sensitivity and how it affects brand stickiness.

Takeaways