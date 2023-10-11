Why values-based sponsorships may be worth the extra effort | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Why values-based sponsorships may be worth the extra effort
11 October 2023
Corporate social responsibility Sustainability Sports sponsorship

Sport commands outsized attention, which invites added scrutiny, but brands and property owners can disproportionately benefit from a values-based approach to sponsorship.

Values-based deals outperform “traditional” partnerships across several metrics, and can contribute quantitatively to partners’ ESG reporting targets. Fan engagement on social and environmental-themed posts reportedly outperforms typical promotional posts by an average factor of 4x.

Ice hockey team Seattle Kraken’s estimated $800m, 20-year deal with The Climate Pledge, an initiative by Amazon, is just one example cited in this WARC exclusive.

Why values-based sponsorship matters

The attention paid to sport and entertainment crosses income, ideological and geographic boundaries. For brands leaning into environmental and social issues, sponsorship presents a highly visible, multi-touchpoint and extended storytelling platform that transcends sociocultural divides.

Five steps to a values-based sponsorship model
  • Understand your brand/property’s relative standing as ‘Brand Citizen’ beyond ESG scores. This means leveraging sustainability and ESG experts in-house.
  • Shift mindset from ‘awareness and sales’ to long-term overall business and ESG goals. Consider the non-financial goals (environmental and social commitments) of your partner (hint: read their sustainability report or consult that section of their website).
  • Select a campaign theme based on credibility, materiality and KPIs. Stress test this against target market research, but don’t be shy to move the conversation ahead boldly.
  • Make a public commitment which include quantitative targets at the outset and invite fans and consumers to contribute to the effort. Those who follow teams do so out of a sense of belonging and look to bask in the shared glory of success.
  • You do not need to be perfect. You do need to be honest. Leveraging the sports sponsorship realm with values-based partnerships in the right way allows for brand partners to better engage with sports narratives.

[Image: Wikimedia Commons]

