Why the ‘Angel’s Cocktail’ is America’s winning political strategy | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Why the ‘Angel’s Cocktail’ is America’s winning political strategy
Marketers need to learn just one lesson from this year’s U.S. presidential campaign, almost certainly shaping up to be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump: storytelling is the strategy.
While the Biden campaign has struggled to tell a compelling story that emotionally connects with a wide swath of American people, Trump has framed his campaign around a simple story of victimhood. Trump and his supporters are the good guys; Biden and the Democrats are the bad guys – a classic battle of ‘good vs evil’.
Why storytelling matters in the US election
Political campaigns are exercises in storytelling, and the candidate with the most compelling, simple story usually wins. And you only get to that story by getting out in the world and taking the time to really understand people and culture. Good storytellers, especially politicians, tell stories that effectively hijack neuroscience to get people emotionally invested in them. That emotional connection leads people to act.
Takeaways
- Stories work well when they have a clear problem/evidence/solution framework.
- Neuroscience proves that we’re hopelessly hard-wired to fall for a good story. Telling stories helped early humans develop tools, plan hunts, organize migrations, and create larger, more cohesive and more effective groups. Stories bonded them together, established cultural norms, and enabled learning across generations.
- Researcher David J.P. Phillips demonstrates how good storytelling creates ‘emotional investment’ in the listener. And emotional investment beats rational thinking every time because stories cause our brains to release positive hormones, including dopamine, oxytocin and endorphins. It’s what he calls the ‘Angel’s Cocktail’.
Key quote
“Good storytellers, including politicians, tell stories they know will serve up a big ‘Angel’s Cocktail’ to their listener’s brain – effectively hijacking neuroscience to get people emotionally invested in them. And in the case of political campaigns, people become so emotionally invested in the story and the storyteller, that they will disregard all logic, evidence, and even their own self-interest” – Stephen Lampert, Accenture Song.
Email this content