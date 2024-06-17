Why the advertising industry needs connectors | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Why the advertising industry needs connectors
Corporate social responsibility Emotion Strategy
The advertising industry needs connectors more than ever, says Accenture Song’s Nick Law – people who are capable of both empathising and systematising and who can bring together parts of a business that can often seem at odds with each other.
Why connecting matters
Speaking at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Accenture's creative chairperson argued that creativity is at the intersection of various different worlds and can be the solution to the problems that arise.
Takeaways
- Business and customer: Product is the “interface” between business and customer and one way of considering that is by “making what the customer values valuable to the business” – which is how De Beers addressed the challenge of lab-grown diamonds. Its Origin Story campaign highlighted the unique nature of mined diamonds and the details behind each piece (from cut and clarity to rarity score). “You reimagine the business and do a ninja move on the competitors,” Law said.
- Performance and brand: The divergence of performance and brand marketing has resulted in an hourglass-shaped industry, Law suggested, as the middle ground is vacated. But that middle ground is actually where customers are gathering information and making decisions – advertisers should be thinking in terms of an onion-shaped industry. That notion informed a Spotify campaign aimed at Gen Z in Brazil: called Save my Summer, this used playlists and an inflatable motif to help address the mental health concerns of this age group. “It looks like bottom of the funnel, but really it’s not,” said Law. “It’s dignified with the craft of brand marketing and it starts with the product.” It also produced results: 1.7 billion impressions and 80% of people saying Spotify improved their summer.
- Efficiency and humanity: “The great systematisers are really good at inventing technologies, and the great empathisers make those technologies useful and interesting to people,” Law observed. Generative AI, led by the former, is the latest of these technologies to impinge on the industry which needs “to rebalance what is now heavily into the efficient side.” An example is Dove intervening to address how AI responded to requests for images of beautiful women. Its Real Beauty Prompt Playbook garnered 4 billion impressions and 84% positive sentiment.
BEC
