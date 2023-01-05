Your selections:
Why texture is important to Campbell’s | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
05 January 2023
Why texture is important to Campbell’s
Sensory appeals Convenience, readymade
Flavour grabs consumers’ attention but texture is important in keeping them engaged, says an executive at the Campbell Soup Company.
Why it matters
While new flavours are seen as a way to help drive penetration and awareness, food marketers are increasingly recognising that texture can be a way to create food experiences that resonate with consumers and keep them coming back.
Takeaways
Email this content