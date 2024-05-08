Why taglines are difficult to get right | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Why taglines are difficult to get right
08 May 2024
Taglines are often held up as one of the best examples of distinctive brand assets – think “Just Do It” or “I‘m Lovin‘ It” – but research shows just how difficult it is for taglines to stick in people’s minds. 

Brand asset research agency Distinctive BAT analysed client research in the UK banking category and found that not one tagline reached ‘hero’ status – that is, at least 50% of respondents recognising it and at least 50% attributing it to the correct brand. Barclays, meanwhile, saw only 8% brand attribution and 43% asset recognition for its tagline.

