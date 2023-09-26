Your selections:
Why sustainability is No 1 and No 2 for Who Gives A Crap | WARC | The Feed
Why sustainability is No 1 and No 2 for Who Gives A Crap
Sustainability Toilet paper, kitchen towel Australia
Who Gives A Crap, an Australian company making recycled and bamboo toilet paper, has launched a new line that sells plastic-free body and haircare products, in a bid to meet consumers’ need for quality and value while connecting with them emotionally.
Why sustainability matters
Being a sustainable brand is no longer enough for consumers; they are also looking for brands that will meet their needs on quality and value. Those brands that can prove their eco credentials and engage consumers with creative storytelling, a cheeky tone of voice and humour can build customer loyalty, even when the price point is higher.
Takeaways
- The brand’s eco-friendly toilet paper raises awareness of one million trees cut down every day to be flushed down the toilet.
- Delightful designs, a humorous tone and its social/environmental impact encourage consumers to make the switch to the brand.
- Embed sustainability in executive-level roles so environmental values are integrated into top-level strategic and decision-making.
