Why sustainability is No 1 and No 2 for Who Gives A Crap | WARC | The Feed

Why sustainability is No 1 and No 2 for Who Gives A Crap
26 September 2023
Sustainability Toilet paper, kitchen towel Australia

Who Gives A Crap, an Australian company making recycled and bamboo toilet paper, has launched a new line that sells plastic-free body and haircare products, in a bid to meet consumers’ need for quality and value while connecting with them emotionally. 

Why sustainability matters 

Being a sustainable brand is no longer enough for consumers; they are also looking for brands that will meet their needs on quality and value. Those brands that can prove their eco credentials and engage consumers with creative storytelling, a cheeky tone of voice and humour can build customer loyalty, even when the price point is higher. 

Takeaways
  • The brand’s eco-friendly toilet paper raises awareness of one million trees cut down every day to be flushed down the toilet.
  • Delightful designs, a humorous tone and its social/environmental impact encourage consumers to make the switch to the brand.
  • Embed sustainability in executive-level roles so environmental values are integrated into top-level strategic and decision-making.
[Image: Who Gives A Crap]
