Why Sky Italia changed its marketing outlook | WARC | The Feed
23 March 2023
Why Sky Italia changed its marketing outlook
TV channels, services, programmes Strategy
When Sky Italia decided to move from being a product brand to a story brand, it had to dig deep to understand where its target audience was coming from.
Why it matters
As it changed direction, Sky Italia’s discovery of the trust and desire model was a game changer, and this framework now informs how the business sees its marketing activities: what activations do to drive either trust or desire.
Takeaways
