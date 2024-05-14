Short form video can boost brand recognition across buyer journey | WARC | The Feed
Short form video can boost brand recognition across buyer journey
Adding short-form video to the media mix can improve brand recognition by 20% and drive impact across every stage of the buyer’s journey, according to new research from WARC in partnership with TikTok.
‘Short-form video: How to supercharge your media mix and drive full funnel impact’ examines the rise of this media strategy and how it can increase reach, attention and amplify other channels.
Why short-form video matters
Fragmented media consumption and rising advertising costs are making it harder for brands to reach and connect with audiences, who are increasingly turning to short-form content, contributing to the rapid growth of video platforms including TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. And advertisers are following: 70% of them already sell on social platforms, according to WARC Media.
Short-form video boosts reach
- More than half of social and video platform users consume short-form videos daily, and over three -quarters watch them on smartphones. A typical TikTok user spends an average of more than an hour per day on the platform.
- Audiences are consuming more short-form content than ever, led by a desire for a balance between choice and curation in the content they consume, and enabled by predictive algorithms and skippable content.
Short-form video drives meaningful attention
- Immediate attention: Short-form content engages the neural networks associated with intuitive, quick, and automatic processing by commanding attention in a less effortful and analytical way.
- Immersive attention: Full-screen, sound-on, short-form content creates an immersive viewing experience that draws audiences in and keeps them engaged through predictive algorithms.
- Multisensory attention: Short-form videos incorporate visual, auditory, and sometimes textual elements. This multisensory approach can lead to richer information processing by appealing to different cognitive channels.
Short-form video has a unique role in the media mix
- Not only is short-form video able to fulfil multiple objectives across the funnel, it can also boost the performance of other channels when used together. When executed with TV, TikTok generates incremental sales of 5.5%.
- Awareness: Short-form videos serve as powerful tools for generating awareness about products, brands, and trends. YouTube Shorts content acts as a pathway to brand discovery leading audiences to long-form content on the platform.
- Consideration: Research from Google suggests improving mid-funnel performance requires more time spent with the brand, so longer ads provide a greater lift. Short-form ads can amplify the impact and reinforce the messaging of longer formats.
- Purchase intent: Short-form videos can nudge consumers towards a purchase. A study by MAGNA, IPG Media Lab, and Snap Inc. showed that six-second ads generate identical lifts in purchase intent compared to 15-second ads.
How to succeed with short-form video
- Design: Consider the role of short-form video across the entire funnel and identify the specific outcomes the campaign should achieve.
- Plan: Tailor creatives to the platform and leverage branding devices to drive recognition. Consider how the frequency and duration of campaign activities and various ad formats will impact performance.
- Measure: Link back to the objectives and measure what the brand set out to achieve.
A complimentary copy of the full report is available to download here. A webinar discussing the findings outlined in the report will take place on 28 May at 14:00 BST.
