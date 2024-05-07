Why purpose advertising isn’t always the best strategy | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Why purpose advertising isn’t always the best strategy
Brands new to activism should be cautious of wading into controversial waters in an attempt to look purposeful, as consumers could potentially punish this behavior for not being credible, according to a new study.
Researchers in the United States found that the source of a message has a huge bearing on how it is perceived, with established activist brands such as Nike less likely to experience negative consumer backlash as a result of purpose advertising.
About the study
The researchers used three studies to reach their conclusions, examining attitudes and perceptions toward Nike and Ben & Jerry’s primarily – considered to be established activist brands – and contrasting their findings with emerging activist brands such as Asics and Breyers. The participants in the first two studies were college-aged American students, while a third study about Ben & Jerry’s was broader in its age range, making it more nationally representative.
In each study, a controversial message (low consensus) was contrasted with one that was less likely to trigger a divided response (high consensus). Issues explored included immigration and policing.
Why purposeful brands matter
The Association of National Advertisers named ‘purpose’ the word of the year in 2018. In the last decade, meanwhile, there has been a movement toward the idea that brands should have a reason for being beyond profit maximization. This has given rise to conscious consumerism, with people searching for brands that they believe align more with their values.
Takeaways
- Promoting a controversial message results in less favorable advertising outcomes, even for established activist brands.
- Established activist brands are perceived to be more credible than their emergent counterparts when advertising a message likely to be divisive, and this translates to more favorable brand attitudes and purchase intentions among consumers.
- Established activist brands are not immune to net-negative effects and backlash but they can generally absorb adverse outcomes better than those newer to activism.
- When brands take a stand on a contentious issue, part of the negative response arises from the idea that they don’t act the way they are expected to (or what the researchers called ‘expectancy violation’). A high-consensus message is more expected, such as brands talking about CSR.
- Brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Nike, and Patagonia have a competitive advantage, particularly among individuals with a lot of knowledge of certain topics.
Sourced from the Journal of Advertising Research
Email this content