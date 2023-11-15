Why Porsche keeps UX measurement simple | WARC | The Feed
Why Porsche keeps UX measurement simple
For some time now, Porsche has been building out a range of services that go beyond its iconic cars, with the goal of achieving customer excitement, and in the process has evolved a system to measure its success in this regard.
“In order to drive the right decisions, to create the right features, to deliver value and to deliver excitement, it’s crucial to understand the users,” Porsche’s Marcel Bertram explained at the recent DMEXCO conference.
Why tracking UX matters
With many of those features and services digital in nature – from appointment bookings to renting vehicles (so fulfilling people’s dreams of driving a Porsche without having to own one) – it’s relatively straightforward to track customer journeys.
It’s important to keep things simple in order to empower people, added Bertram, who as product manager and head of shared service user experience, directs a team of 2,000 working on digital services.
Journey tracking at Porsche
- Porsche addresses two dimensions of the user experience: their perceptions while and after using its services (what they think); and their behaviour while using those same services (what they actually do).
- “We define the scope of the journey and then we set the measurement points for this journey, and observe three core metrics for user behaviour,” Bertram outlined.
- These are: time on tasks (how long does it take for the user to accomplish their goal); how many people achieve their goal (some will fail to achieve that for various reasons); the error rate (how many do they encounter in moving towards their goal).
- “If you’re continuously monitoring these core KPIs from a user behavioural perspective, you always have great potential to see if something changes suddenly,” said Bertram.
Key quote
“Our goal is to enable every role, so we do not have to have any analysts or a lot of developer capacity or specific roles. Everyone can use [this kind of methodology and tool] with just some basic explanation” – Marcel Bertram, product manager and head of shared service user experience at Porsche.
[Image: Porsche Experience]
