Customer experience Integration strategy Paid, owned, earned integration

It’s important to incorporate owned channels into measurement frameworks in order to be able to give the best possible marketing investment advice to clients.

Why owned channels matter

Owned channels are often regarded as simply ‘free media’, but that view fails to appreciate how they can impact on the performance of paid media, to which the industry pays far more attention. And rather than thinking about just owned channels, it may be more useful to consider owned experiences.

Takeaways