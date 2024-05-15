Why Oatly embraces failure | WARC | The Feed
Why Oatly embraces failure
“We love failure,” says Oatly chief creative officer John Schoolcraft. His rationale is that every time the business is sued, it’s a new brief; and every ad that fails becomes a chance to do a better ad next time.
Why failure matters
Speaking at Advertising Week Europe, Schoolcraft, who rejects the idea of a marketing department – they’re just “approvers” or “terrible buyers of ideas” – acknowledged that the brand is “always doing what people think is wrong”.
But he insisted that “every single decision we made was made on the basis of what’s right for society” – and that speaks to an unwavering commitment to the brand’s purpose of promoting a sustainable alternative to the global dairy industry.
Takeaways
- Prepare in advance. When Oatly ran a Super Bowl ad featuring its former CEO in a field, playing a keyboard and singing a self-penned jingle about the product, it reasonably assumed that not everyone might like it. So it printed T-shirts with the message, “I totally hated that Oatly commercial” and biked them to the first 200 people who wanted them.
- Embrace the haters. The spiky, underdog image Oatly presents doesn’t always chime with reality (it has sued a small business, and private equity firm Blackstone is a major investor). “There’s a lot of things that went wrong,” Schoolcraft conceded. But rather than attempt to hide those things, it built a website called fckoatly.com (and fckfckoatly.com for those who really hate the brand) that addresses the negatives head-on.
- Get the legal team on side. Schoolcraft joked that “our lawyers are also in the creative department, because we’re always getting sued”.
- Bank the wins. A campaign challenging the dairy industry to reveal its carbon footprint led to the British government consulting Oatly on putting carbon footprint legislation in place. “That, for me, is a much bigger success story than the sales numbers for the month,” said Schoolcraft.
Key quote
“Failure is the most important thing to create success” – John Schoolcraft, Global Chief Creative Officer, Oatly.
