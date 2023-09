Gaming hardware & software Digital media planning & buying Channel planning, media mix selection

With an audience spanning millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, gaming is a high-quality immersive experience with ample advertising opportunities and appeal, making it a valuable fit in a cross-media mix.

Why gaming matters

Marketers have many advertising opportunities in gaming as the channel not only attracts audiences in the same way as films and TV shows, but it also requires full mental and physical attention, creating more potential for engagement.