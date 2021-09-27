Why marketers need to take note of TikTok’s #cc | WARC | The Feed
Why marketers need to take note of TikTok’s #cc
Closed captions (#cc) that spell out what is being said (or sung) on TikTik videos can help bring content to the attention of a wider audience and even to a distracted audience.
Why it matters
Many phone users keep their devices on mute during the day (75% of people overall and 86% of millennials, according to Sharethrough, an ad exchange), meaning that they will usually just scroll past videos with no captions.
What captions do on TikTok
- They can feel like modern-day karaoke for users watching lip-sync videos.
- They can help focus distracted users’ attention on an individual piece of content.
- They can make it easier to share screen-shots of content across other platforms.
- They can make it easier for deaf or hard-of-hearing users to understand content.
- They can help make it easier for a global audience to understand content..
Key quote
“Most marketers are still pushing the traditional 15s and 30s [commercials] from TV, without captions, that are mostly incomprehensible when the phone is on mute” – Dan Greenberg, President, Sharethrough.
Sourced from Los Angeles Times
