Marketing and advertising are always at the front of the line for budget cuts, but if their true worth for building strong brands was recognised, that money could be better protected.

Why marketing matters in budget setting

Advertising and marketing executives have to constantly battle attempts to cut budgets to allow the company to hit targets. The solution could be seen, and accounted for, as an investment in brand building.

