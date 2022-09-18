Home The Feed
Why less is more when it comes to engaging Aussies
18 September 2022
Why less is more when it comes to engaging Aussies
Personalisation Digital media planning & buying Australia

Aussies may be suffering from digital fatigue, but they still prefer digital engagement; brands wanting to enhance engagement need to offer fewer – not more – interactions that are highly targeted, says Twilio’s Kristen Pimpini. 

Why it matters

Digital transformation in Australia sped up by eight years during the pandemic, ahead of the global average, but many local companies are still not where they want to be when it comes to customer engagement and loyalty.

Get a demo Sign in