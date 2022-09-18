Demographic & socio-economic segmentation Lifestage segmentation

When analysing generational differences, marketers should take care to consider “period effects”, “lifecycle effects” and “cohort effects” to fully understand the influences that shape people’s lives.

Why it matters

While generational analysis is a powerful tool for thinking about the future, most types of generational analysis have been corrupted by stereotypes, myths and clichés which, in turn, fuel fake age-group patterns that can distract marketers from vitally important trends.

Understanding generations