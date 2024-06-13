The Feed
Six Grand Prix winners for the WARC Awards 2024
Six Grands Prix have been awarded in The WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2024, in association with LIONS: India leads with two Grands Prix, both awarded to Leo Burnett Mumbai, while Australia, Brazil, Spain and Sweden each win one.
A super jury made up of all 12 regional jury chairs representing Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and North America selected the following global Grand Prix winners from 22 regional gold-winning entries.
- Cultural Impact Grand Prix: Changing the education system to keep girls in school, for Whisper by Leo Burnett, Mumbai, India
Commenting on the campaign, Kevin Mercer, Director, Brand Strategy, Expedia Group - UK, said: “This campaign demonstrated a simplicity in its strategic thinking. Rather than directly advertise feminine hygiene products, it filled a gap in education about menstruation for young women and girls that the jury found incredibly smart.”
- Instant Impact Grand Prix: Handshake Hunt, for Mercado Libre by GUT, São Paulo, Brazil
Gugu Mthembu, Chief Marketing Officer, Telkom - South Africa, said: “The creative idea travelled seamlessly from traditional media to digital, which gave it brilliant momentum, and brought it to life in a way that made it stand out from all other cases where similar tactics have been used.”
- Long-term Growth Grand Prix: Big enough to make a difference, for McDonald’s by Nord DDB, Stockholm, Sweden
Tanja Grubner, Global Marketing Director, Essity GmbH - Germany, said: “The McDonald’s platform Big Enough to Make a Difference that NORD DDB activated managed to not only increase brand relevance, but boost brand trust and brand success too, leading to the fastest sales turnaround in brand history. The campaign has a brilliantly simple strategic soul – flipping BIG on its head and turning it into a virtue – but the jury also recognised the rigour and thoroughness underpinning the work.”
- Partnerships & Sponsorships Grand Prix: Absolutely Heinz – Bringing two iconic household brands together to go absolutely viral, for Heinz by VML Barcelona, Spain
Yusuf Chuku, EVP Client Advisory, NBCUniversal - USA, said: “It’s difficult to set up a partnership as challenging as this one – merging two brands as iconic as Absolut with Heinz – doing it with skill and delivering it at scale. The jury were impressed by the strong execution and the thorough evaluation and measurement throughout.”
- Strategic Thinking Grand Prix: How can a country exist without land?, for the Government of Tuvalu by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia
Bhaskar Choudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo - India, said: “What the Government of Tuvalu achieved, in terms of impact amongst policy makers is commendable! The brave, unapologetic approach of this campaign is something that makes it stand head and shoulders above everything that I’ve experienced in the last year.”
- Use of Data Grand Prix: Democratising technology to help farmers fight climate change, for Lay’s by Leo Burnett, Mumbai, India
Sindhuja Rai, CEO, Wavemaker - Singapore, said: “The Lay’s campaign is a powerful concept – leveraging their data has driven immediate value for farmers in their supply chain, but the potential if this technology were cascaded across the globe is immense. They defined the objectives clearly and over-delivered on almost all KPIs. That, and the greater good this could do for humanity, made this a clear Grand Prix winner.”
The Grands Prix winners were first revealed today via The Effectiveness Show part one. The Effectiveness Show part two will include interviews and insights from the Grand Prix winners, and will be available on 27 June.
The danger of focusing on attention
Attention is being touted by some within the advertising industry as a ‘silver bullet’, but research from Oxford University’s Saïd Business School suggests that's far from the case.
Why attention matters
Ultimately, it’s attention that drives effectiveness – what use is an ad if no one has paid it any attention? – but more is not necessarily better. And current measurement techniques don’t really capture all the subtleties of how consumers interact with a device, with content, or with media.
Takeaways
- More attention equals more ad recall, but the level of recall increases only slightly with increased attention....
Half of multinationals struggle with DEI targets in content production
Nearly half of major multinationals (49%) are struggling to measure Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts in the content production space and the same number find it hard to set consistent targets across markets and suppliers, according to new research* from the WFA.
Why DEI measurement matters
While the ads that the public see are changing to reflect the communities around them, there remains a lot of work to do behind the camera if brands and agencies are to become truly diverse. Measurement, targets and identifying diverse suppliers are key barriers to implementing DEI initiatives in all areas of content production.
Takeaways
- Globally, 24% of brands always measure progress in relation to supplier diversity in production. A further 9% do so “very frequently” and 21% do so “occasionally”’.
- This relative lack of maturity is underscored by the fact that only one in three brands has been proactively incorporating DEI into their advertising production for the past one to five years, while almost a quarter have only started to consider it this year.
- More than four in ten are struggling to identify diverse suppliers, with 22% saying that while driving DEI initiatives in the US is more straightforward, the rest of the world is a challenge.
- Just 12% of respondents say they always align on DEI goals and KPIs in production, with 24% saying they do so “very frequently” and a further 41% doing so “occasionally”.
- Only 6% say they are always aware of how their production partners recruit, support and develop diverse talent; 18% do so “very frequently” and 24% do so “occasionally”’.
What brands can do about DEI
The WFA has produced a guide to embedding DEI in the content production process. Unlocking Creativity: The Impact of DEI in Content Production outlines key processes that brands can rely on as they work towards improving their DEI performance and track outcomes. The playbook also offers a collection of learnings and best practice from leading brands in this space.
*Results are based on responses from 32 different companies with a total cumulative marketing and media spend of USD $81bn last year. Seventy percent of respondents had global roles.
Sourced from WFA
Why women’s sport and content creators are the perfect match
Brands that pioneer support for women’s sports gain a competitive advantage, positioning themselves as leaders and strong relationship builders with athletes and fans.
Individual female trailblazers, content creators and growing fan bases have all had a huge part to play in this ongoing revolution. The rising popularity of women's sports is inextricably linked with a surge in content creators, according to Jamie Ray, founder and CEO of Buttermilk.
Why women's sports matters
- Women’s sports have recently experienced a huge surge in media coverage. This increased visibility not only showcases the talent of female athletes but also inspires the next...
Nigeria advertising industry delivers ₦605.2bn
The advertising industry contributed ₦605.2bn (US$406m) to the Nigerian economy last year, according to a new study commissioned by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).
The figure, produced by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), includes both media and non-working media expenditure and amounts to 0.7% of GDP.
Takeaways
- The study found that total expenditure on marketing communications has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% over the past six years.
- That trajectory is projected to continue, with spending predicted to reach ₦893bn by 2028, when the sector is expected to contribute 1.08% to Nigeria’s GDP.
- The top three contributors to spending between 2018 and 2023 were cable TV (25.5%), digital media (18.5%), and creative & content production (13.4%).
- A series of recommendations include: developing greater operational coordination between broadcasters, agencies, and advertisers; encouraging strategic alliances among industry players; combining international best practices with local initiatives; and better tracking of consumer spending and behaviour patterns.
Why it matters
The study, reported by Business Day, also highlights the importance of the industry’s multiplier effect, finding that for every ₦1 spent on marketing communications, the nation’s GDP increases by ₦16.5. Elsewhere, research has found that advertising fuelled about 15% of growth for the major G20 economies between 2001 and 2010, while a UK study calculated that £1 invested in advertising generated £6 for the UK economy.
Context
The study comes as drinks business Diageo announced it is selling its majority stake in its Guinness Nigeria subsidiary to Singaporean conglomerate Toloram, although it will retain ownership of the Guinness brand, licensing it to Guinness Nigeria.
In doing so, it becomes the latest in a series of international consumer businesses to exit Nigeria because of the country’s currency and economic problems. Others that have ended local production over the past year have included Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Kimberly-Clark, with brands either being imported or produced by other companies under licence.
Sourced from Business Day, Financial Times
Brands can tap China’s embrace of anime
Brands can tap China’s embrace of anime
What’s happening
- Film: The recent release of a number of big Japanese anime movies, including Spy x Family Code: White has further boosted longstanding interest in this area.
- Thanks largely to anime titles, Japanese films are second only to US titles when it comes to imports to China, Variety notes.
- Retail: Xi’an’s Intime Mall has regularly attracted fans of anime series Spy x Family to promotional events where many dress up as characters. This in turn has attracted crowds taking photos, with their social media posts driving more footfall.
- A new retail platform, GuGu Home, recently launched in Beijing to bring together anime products and immersive experiences from the big anime IP franchises.
- Brands: When Bubble tea chain Heytea partnered with a popular anime-based, dating-themed game earlier this year, it was overwhelmed with orders and female fans waiting in line for hours to have their picture taken with life-sized cutouts of their favourite characters, Walk The Chat reported.
Why anime matters
Anime is no longer a niche interest – brands and retailers can successfully tap into this with properly sensitive and authentic collaborations.
Cultural context
Gen Z, the largest movie-going demographic, is being exposed to ever less Western content, to the point where “There is a growing disconnection in China with Western content, and maybe even Western values,” Julien Favre, an executive at Road Movies, a Chinese film distributor, told Variety. “But the same people remain a generation that reads manga and watches Japanese anime.”
Sourced from Walk The Chat, China Daily, Chian.org, Variety
[Image: Spy x Family, official trailer, season 2, Netflix]
How brands can connect with Black consumers in the US
Campaigns based around determination, authenticity and faith are among the ways that brands can connect with Black consumers in the US, according to research firm Collage Group.
Why authentic engagement matters
Black consumers are seeing rapid growth in their economic power. This audience is also at the heart of many social and cultural trends and movements. Understanding how best to connect with and serve this audience is therefore a vital objective for marketers.
Takeaways
- Collage Group’s research found that determination is a defining trait of Black consumers, despite the challenges of systemic racism and discrimination.
- Brands can reflect this point...
Mondelez cuts through with retail media
Mondelez cuts through with retail media
Digital media is “well integrated, slick, impactful”, according to category director Hayley Hough, who believes that the spread of digital screens within stores – and the opportunities these provide for incorporating motion into creative – are “an absolute game changer for a shopper perspective”.
What Mondelēz is doing
- A recent campaign in Tesco stores showed famous footballers walking past on screens, before doing a double take, walking up to the camera and tapping on it to call the viewer over.
- “It’s completely mesmerizing in terms of shopper experience and capturing the attention at a completely different level to what we’ve been able to do previously,” Hough told an audience at the recent Advertising Week Europe conference.
- An Easter campaign for Cadbury in Tesco stores made use of stores’ ‘Scan As You Shop’ option and the link to users’ ClubCard data to deliver relevant, personalised communications.
- This is “a lot more interesting and cuts through much more,” Hough reported. “This delivers in terms of return on investment much more sizably for us – so there’s a big commercial upside as well.”
Why retail media matters
- “Up to 85% of customers are making choices whilst they’re shopping,” pointed out Nick Ashley, client development director at Tesco Media & Insight Platform. “That’s the opportunity for brands to be salient and to inspire in that area.” (And Tesco now has 6x as many digital screens in-store as it had a year ago.)
- In a challenging trading environment, marketers are under more pressure than ever to prove the impact of their spending. Retail media is “tangible”, explained Hough. It’s “easy to track, we can see the uplifts, we can do test and learns and adapt accordingly. In terms of return on investment, this has been a huge tool.”
- Additionally, HFSS legislation in the UK – no TV advertising of products high in fat, salt or sugar until 9pm from October – will see advertisers reassessing their media priorities. Retail media stands to gain: “This will be our number one way of talking to shoppers during the day, particularly when they’re thinking about snacking products,” said Hough. “This could become even more massive for us.”
Final thought
Retail media is “like a bit of a new muscle you’ve got to learn to flex – and that’s going to be a journey,” said Hough. “The scope for creativity is much broader than probably people recognize.”
BEC
Content for data: how publishers can take back control
British consumers concerned about losing access to free online content are ready to pay with their data to get it – but first the ad experience must improve.
Half (51%) of Brits are worried about the websites and apps they use putting up paywalls, according to research* from The Trade Desk.
Key findings
- Two-thirds (65%) of Brits consume news or current affairs for free, and over three-quarters (77%) start looking for free articles when they reach an article behind a paywall.
- The vast majority (88%) would like to consume as much free online content as possible; a third (34%) claim to be using services that allow them to get behind paywalls without paying for the privilege.
- Almost nine in ten (87%) would be happy to pay for content with their data in some way, propping up the value exchange of free content in return for relevant advertising.
- Of these, over a quarter (26%) would rather pay with their data if they can control what data is collected and shared, and by what methods, while a similar proportion (27%) said they are willing to pay with their data as long as they can’t be identified, and the data is used in a privacy-safe way.
Why it matters
The industry has yet to devise an advertising experience that’s an alternative to a paywall, which benefits everyone – consumers, brands and publishers. The current offer often falls “woefully short” of that, observes Phil Duffield, VP UK at The Trade Desk.
But he suggests that cross-channel identity solutions and single sign-on authentication tools can enable publishers to “claim back the control of their own monetisation” while also reshaping the internet with an improved consumer ad experience.
*Appinio surveyed 1,500 UK adults on behalf of The Trade Desk Intelligence.
Sourced from The Trade Desk
Mail response and attention just keep growing
Over the past year, advertisers who maintained their confidence in the mail channel were rewarded with 43% year-on-year growth in purchases driven by mail, according to the latest quarterly results from JICMAIL.
Why mail matters
The praises of the mail channel (including Direct Mail, Business Mail, Partially Addressed Mail and Door Drops) may be less sung than those of digital ones, but it can be at least as effective in driving metrics – attention, frequency and sales – in both the lower and upper funnel. Marketers might also need to reconsider their measurement approach in order to reduce reliance on last-click-attribution models.
Takeaways
- Six percent of mail prompted a purchase in Q1 2024, up from 4.2% in Q1 2023; 46% of purchases were fulfilled online and 32% in store. In total, 38% of the visits to advertiser websites prompted by mail converted into online purchases.
- With mail frequency of interaction up year on year for Direct Mail, Door Drops and Partially Addressed Mail (PAM), mail generated more ad impressions in Q1 2024 than a year ago.
- The average piece of Direct Mail generated 134 seconds of attention across all household members in a 28-day period, and the average Door Drop 55 seconds – making mail a highly attention-efficient channel.
- The cost of generating a minute of ABC1 Adult attention now stands at £0.11 for Direct Mail and £0.07 for Door Drops – a better rate of attention efficiency than with both social and digital display.
- One fifth of mail is being actively retained in the home by being filed away by consumers – a three-year high – including financial statements, notifications and reminders and special offers. The willingness of consumers to retain physical marketing messages in an era of cross-platform ad saturation is an opportunity marketers can capitalise upon.
- Direct Mail attention to political messages climbed 59% while 11% of Door Drops from political parties stimulate a discussion in the household.
- The NHS, Santander, FarmFoods and The Conservative Party commanded a disproportionately large share of attention compared to their share of mail volumes in Q1 2024, highlighting the importance of mail creative and content when optimising mail efficiency and effectiveness.
Sourced from JICMAIL
Financial services: five trends driving the industry
The financial services industry faces the ongoing challenges of inflation and climate change at the macro level, while customers’ evolving needs drive brands to deploy data at the micro level, increasingly for high-margin businesses – in a new Industry Snapshot, WARC explores the trends revolutionising finance and how marketers can address them.
The latest industry report specifically examines five shifts expected to impact financial services marketing in 2024.
Why industry challenges matter
The financial services industry is undergoing rapid change in response to a rise in new fintech entrants and changing consumer demands. Keeping up with advancements in the industry is key to remaining competitive, while understanding and catering to the changing needs of consumers can help to drive customer acquisition and improve customer loyalty.
Based on WARC’s proprietary GEISTE methodology, the report is part of the Evolution of Marketing programme, which provides marketers with insight into emerging trends and significant shifts in the industry.
Five financial services trends
- Banking joins the retail media wave: Banks are following the example of online retailers and leveraging their first-party customer data to sell advertising inventory.
- Climate disasters drive insurance premiums up: Insurance providers are hiking up prices and, in some cases, withdrawing coverage completely to reduce losses from worsening climate-driven disasters.
- Loyalty to banks in decline: Customers are more open to switching banks amidst higher cost of living, inflation, and interest rates.
- Growth of open banking creates more choice: New fintech entrants and traditional banks are investing in open banking, creating more choices for consumers.
- Building financial literacy among Gen Z: this generation is interested in improving their finances, but do not know how or where to start. Brands are employing a range of tactics to help Gen Z achieve financial literacy.
To help marketers respond to these trends, the report also contains a series of hypothetical scenarios businesses can use to plan and prepare themselves for different potential futures.
Go deeper
WARC subscribers can read the full report here.
See all other reports in the Industry Snapshot series here.
Apple takes up AI as LLMs get their iPhone moment
Apple’s playbook for revolutionary new technology hasn’t been about inventing fundamental new technologies but rather about improving and packaging them into consumer-friendly, intuitive products: for a technology that has struggled with popular use cases, Apple’s embrace of generative AI through its products could be a turning point.
Why Apple’s AI matters
Apple didn’t invent the smartphone, but it normalised connectivity in your pocket. It didn’t invent software, but its App Store helped create a world of internet-connected applications for leisure, commerce, banking, and transport.
Despite AI’s much-discussed potential to disrupt everything, most people aren’t using AI tools. Apple’s intervention, announced during its Worldwide Developers Conference, takes some of its own technology alongside that of partners like OpenAI to make services that are useful for people and to put it in their hands.
It’s unlikely to be an instant win, however, given that the tech will only run on the very newest devices. It suggests that AI will filter through over a few product cycles as people keep their devices for longer periods. A big question will be whether the tools are so useful that they will drive users to upgrade sooner than they otherwise would have.
At a branding level, this represents a shift away from AI as a powerful force to be in awe of, and toward AI as a tool for you, the customer; Apple’s tactic is as much about communications as technology.
What’s going on
Apple Intelligence – a smart usurpation of the often abbreviated ‘AI’ – is pitched at human level AI tools that are about a better understanding of you, the user. Apple Intelligence is set to arrive in iOS 18, which will enter beta testing this autumn for iPhones 15 Pro and newer, or effectively devices carrying Apple’s most advanced processors.
- This generative AI system is built into the device with an eye on privacy but with the ability to call up other services – among them OpenAI’s ChatGPT to aid in generating a solution for Siri. The new technology will boost other help tools built into Apple’s productivity apps, as well as generate emojis for messaging.
- Siri, Apple’s long standing and ultimately quite disappointing voice assistant, will see the greatest makeover. Now “equipped with awareness of your personal context, the ability to take action in and across apps, and product knowledge about your devices’ features and settings, Siri will be able to assist you like never before,” Apple claims.
“Apple Intelligence is grounded in your personal data and context,” SVP Craig Federighi told the conference, using proprietary new models that will “mostly” run entirely on the device, he added.
In context
Until now, Apple had been seen as an AI laggard, historically the result of a highly secretive development culture at odds with the more open research culture that enabled AI systems to come about.
Its more recent announcements, however, had mentioned AI in a relatively prosaic manner as a tool for its business customers to make better ads. Its new announcements for this year’s conference went much much bigger on generative AI.
Sourced from Apple, WARC. Image: Apple
Pinterest ads set for 17.1% growth to reach $4.2bn next year
Pinterest, the image-led social media service, is on a commercial upswing as it sees accelerating growth in both advertising revenue and users – a new platform insights report from WARC Media goes deep on the platform, what’s driving growth, how its users are changing, and what it all means for advertising.
Why Pinterest matters
Pinterest has an audience with high commercial intent, explains report author Celeste Huang. Its advancements in shoppability and AI – alongside a focus on fulfilling users’ ‘multi-session journeys’ – has started to reap rewards, with moves into the performance space attracting additional investment. Among advertisers, trust in Pinterest’s sustainable growth and understanding of its competitive positioning are rising.
Inside the report
WARC Media subscribers can read the full report here.
Platform Insights: Pinterest is part of a series of reports exclusive to WARC Media subscribers, which include an overview of platform investments, media consumption and performance insights. This latest report follows Platform Insights: TikTok and Platform Insights: YouTube, Platform Insights: Instagram and Platform Insights: Snapchat.
What you need to know
A smaller platform growing like the tech giants
Pinterest’s advertising revenue is forecast to reach $3.58bn in 2024 and $4.2bn in 2025. The platform has refined its position in a highly competitive social media market: effective in upper-funnel discovery, but also capitalising on users with high commerce intent using advanced ad formats. This has resulted in its lower-funnel revenue growth that’s close to doubled since the end of last year.
Who uses Pinterest?
Two-thirds of Pinterest users are female, and the majority aged 18-34. Among younger users (children and teens), Pinterest saw more use than Instagram in the US, UK, and Australia, according to some data sources. Since 55% of users see it as a “place to shop”, Pinterest wants to position itself as a “more positive alternative” to other digital environments, especially as social platforms focus on entertainment, and human connection migrates to messaging apps.
A serially underestimated platform
Last click attribution techniques are found to significantly underestimate the effects of Pinterest marketing activity. Pinterest’s cost-per-acquisition is down 60% year-on-year, per data from Nest Commerce, and its conversion rate continues to grow. Leveraging keywords and interest targets is crucial for lower-funnel success.
Data shared by Pinterest itself reported that it can deliver a 28% increase in conversions and up to 96% traffic increases for advertisers. Multi-format campaigns are important here: brands that use videos in their ‘Collection’ ads see a 44% better ROAS, compared to static ‘Collection’ ads, according to Pinterest.
Sourced from WARC Media
What happens when sporting organisations don’t find buyers?
With the top flight of French football struggling to find a broadcaster just weeks before a new season starts, Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) – the governing body in charge of France’s top two tiers – is having to think about the implications of a non-broadcast season, including taking matters into its own hands.
Why French football’s problem matters
Sport media rights are increasing, with forecasts from last year anticipating the global market to exceed $61bn this year, though much of this is driven by major competitions like the Euros or Olympics.
While football (soccer in America) remains the highest value sport by media rights overall, key European broadcasters are struggling to meet the dual issues of a stagnation in subscriber or viewer numbers alongside ever higher rights prices.
What’s going on
Unable to find a buyer willing to meet the reserve price of around €800m, according to the Financial Times, LFP has even talked about creating its own TV channel, presumably becoming a streaming/advertising business. But with just 10 weeks to go, it’s a very very tall order, even in the football mad country where the sport is a crucial thread of society and a mirror of the nation’s self-image.
The crux of the issue: a product worth selling
Leaving aside the very real accusations of incompetence in the process of auctioning the league’s 2024-2029 rights – following the expiry of its current Amazon deal – the issue facing the LFP could face other leagues in an age of ballooning prices for sporting rights.
Other observers believe that part of the problem is the league’s massive financial inequality, with Qatar-owned PSG enjoying as much as a quarter of the top flight’s entire TV income, despite that being just a small minority of its total income. For other teams, the slim pickings of TV revenues are often the most important revenue stream.
This is especially pressing if the fundamental excitement is drawn out of the competition by dominance of one club, or, indeed, of an exodus of talent from said club. With superstar Kylian Mbappe finally poised to leave Paris Saint-Germain – winners of ten titles over the last 12 years – the reasons to tune in, or pay up, are fast dwindling.
For the other clubs in the competition, the threat of no TV money could be potentially ruinous, effectively forcing a fire sale of talent from French football in order to plug the financial gap.
In context: shifting sands in sport
More broadly, sport is undergoing some big and controversial changes.
- Streaming: some of the big streamers are becoming more interested in bidding for sport as Netflix readies itself for a major live sporting moment this December.
- New sources of money: the kinds of firms that advertise around football are changing; with the recent news of German club Borussia Dortmund striking a deal with an arms company, the search for new revenues is strewn with controversy.
- In profound contrast with the LFP’s ability to raise €800m, in December 2023, the English Premier League struck a deal worth more than £5 billion with Sky to show the competition’s games online and on television.
Sourced from the Financial Times, WARC
Ads adjacent to hard news stories don't trigger negative brand views
Brand advertising placed next to controversial, but trusted, news stories does not affect how those brands are viewed by Americans, according to a new study.
Based on a sampling of nearly 50,000 American adults, the News Advertising Study – produced by global marketing group Stagwell – found that brand safety controls damage quality journalism because it’s perpetually underfunded. This inadvertently feeds a cycle of cheap clickbait.
Why brand safety matters
Keeping brands safe online is a major challenge for marketers as the proliferation of content, some of which comes from dubious sources, explodes. Some marketers have the view that ‘hard news’ is to be avoided – but evidence shows that ads in this context can be effective with readers as long as the source is trusted.
You can also read more about what WARC knows about brand safety.
Takeaways
- 25% of Americans consider themselves to be news junkies, ahead of those who closely follow sports (23%) and entertainment (17%).
- Ads adjacent to stories considered ‘not brand safe’ performed roughly the same as ads that appeared next to those deemed safe – 67.2% vs. 68.3% respectively.
- Purchase intent remained more or less the same: among Gen Z readers, purchase intent was 65% when ads appeared next to a story about the Middle East, for example, while those next to a story about sports had a purchase intent of 69%.
- Additionally, no brand safety issues were found with moms, high earners or those with a college degree.
- News is under-monetized and prejudiced against and presents an opportunity to reach a valuable audience, says Stagwell.
- The study concluded that it is safe for brands to advertise next to quality news content, irrespective of the topic.
About the study
A first-of-its-kind experiment with nearly 50,000 American adults to determine if ad adjacency matters. Stagwell tested 10 different brand ads placed adjacent to eight types of news content, using real ads and real stories. The brands were selected from a range of sectors among 100 well-known companies in the US on a broad spectrum of corporate reputation strength.
Sourced from Stagwell, WARC
Measurability problems leading advertisers to underinvest in TV
Advertisers are underinvesting in TV due to the perception that this type of advertising is unmeasurable, and about half of TV advertisers say the difficulty has led them to invest more in other channels.
Why it matters
Despite the complexity and challenges, TV advertising is still a powerful channel in the media mix. TV generates the largest sales impact of any video marketing channel: 83% of TV advertisers say the medium will continue to be a powerful way to support their businesses, and 79% say it significantly enhances the effectiveness of other marketing channels.
Takeaways
Marketers should consider the following...
Tackling the 'landfill' of unseen and unused ads
Frightening sums are spent on creative assets that end up never being used – a trend that is only likely to increase with the use of AI – but the waste is more than financial; there are operational and environmental considerations as well, says Anastasia Leng, CEO at CreativeX.
Why tackling creative waste matters
Using a sample size of nearly 500,000 ads, recent analysis from CreativeX found that 52% of ads that are produced (and paid for) are never used. For the average Fortune 500 company, this adds up to approximately $25m spent annually on unused creative assets. Across the entire...
The festive campaigns that will appeal to India’s shoppers
Discounts and deals are common features of festive marketing that usually prioritise one-time shoppers and bargain hunters, but festive campaigns should tap into the sentiment of celebration and use value-based marketing strategies that enhance customer experience and build brand loyalty.
Why festive campaigns matter
A brand’s festive campaign should avoid mere product promotion and instead connect with diverse consumer groups’ cultural and emotional sentiments through personalised and value-driven strategies based on engaging storytelling, experiential marketing and data-driven insights.
Takeaways
- Offer discounts selectively to high-value customers to leave them wanting more, and bundle offers instead of discounting single items.
- Emotional marketing...
Brand safety in an AI world
A host of artificial intelligence-powered opportunities, combined with a lack of regulation, means brands using AI for their brands are doing so in an environment that’s still very much a Wild West. However, it is possible to deploy AI for a brand in a brand-safe way – so long as it is done so with care, thought, and planning.
Why it matters
The potential applications of artificial intelligence – both good and bad – are moving far faster than regulation to ensure responsible use. For brands, ethically guided frameworks and consumer sensitivity are essential to success.
Takeaways
- Brands can use...
New Whatsapp business tools point to monetisation
Meta’s Whatsapp is something of a paradox for the company: for huge swaths of the planet, it is the most important app in the company’s stable, yet Meta has struggled to monetise it – but a suite of new tools for businesses, inflected with AI, are coming to Brazil, offering a glimpse of what this could look like.
Why Whatsapp matters
To really understand the online world, it’s important to understand it as a chat world as much as a social media world. According to We Are Social’s Digital 2024 report into online populations worldwide, 94.7% use a messaging app each month – just ahead of social media users at 94.3%. With 2 billion monthly active users, Whatsapp is important in most markets around the world – except, oddly, the US – but in India and Brazil it is particularly important.
These are markets where the app has started to push into super app territory, integrating payments enabling shopping in-app, or peer-to-peer payments. Now the tools for business are getting an important upgrade, starting in Brazil, with new products and AI tools.
What’s going on
In a release, Meta describes some of the new features:
- AI tools: “We’re training AI to respond to the most popular questions businesses receive on WhatsApp, so they can quickly help customers find the answers they’re seeking.”
- Meta verified: For users of the WhatsApp business app in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Colombia, registered businesses will receive verification entitling them to enhanced account support (including impersonation protection) and can use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees. This will also include a badge to show customers their legitimacy.
- WhatsApp calling for larger businesses: Good for customers, but perhaps less welcome to some larger businesses that might prefer written communication, users will now be able to call the likes of banks with a tap. This feature remains in testing.
In context: chat commerce
Conversational commerce, as Omnichat founder Alan Chan wrote in a WARC Exclusive last summer, enables brands to interact with consumers and completes the customer shopping experience because it empowers brands to meet customers across multiple touchpoints. And this while also gaining first-party data in order to provide personalised marketing.
Sourced from Meta, WARC, Statista, We Are Social
