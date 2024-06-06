Why investing in measurement pays off | WARC | The Feed
Why investing in measurement pays off
Brands that invest in impactful measurement techniques see an uplift in brand and response effects of up to 42%, according to a new study from the DMA.
The Value of Measurement report, based on analysis of the organisation’s effectiveness databank of award-winning campaigns, also found that just 9.5% of such campaigns referenced these types of measurement techniques.
What are impactful measurements
The DMA identifies four groups of effectiveness metrics: response, brand, business and campaign. The last of these – reach, frequency, views, etc – may be useful when assessing a campaign but they mean little in the context of the boardroom, where business effects are what’s important. In fact, the study found a 67% uplift in business effects for campaigns that avoid a focus on campaign metrics.
Why meaningful measurements matter
Marketing teams that aren’t fixated on campaign metrics – and associated vanity metrics – are more likely to concentrate on putting time and effort into meaningful metrics and uncovering meaningful effects.
“They’re also more likely to have a culture of effectiveness,” adds report author Ian Gibbs. “And they’re more likely to be optimising campaign performance to the metrics that matter – to things like acquisitions, profit, market share growth, rather than how many clicks they’ve had on a piece of influencer content.”
Takeaways
- Key measurement issues, as reported by DMA awards judges, include a misalignment of measurement (what’s actually measured) and reporting (what is reported usefully back to the business), and a lack of consistent measurement frameworks (covering campaign performance within a business and also across the agency supply chain).
- The most widely used measurement techniques include multi-touch attribution (36% of campaigns referencing measurement techniques), brand tracking (35%), MMM (26%), brand uplift (12%).
- Shorter campaigns (1-13 weeks) underindex on best practice measurement (85), medium-term ones (14-52 weeks) slightly overindex, while long-term campaigns (52+ weeks) significantly overindex (125).
Key quote
“Short-term stuff is being measured in a sub-standard way. If it was measured correctly then perhaps performance marketing would be optimised to the right metrics and would see improvement” – Ian Gibbs, Insight and Planning Director, DMA.
