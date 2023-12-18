Why Indian agencies need to pivot in 2024 | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Why Indian agencies need to pivot in 2024
18 December 2023
Generative AI Developing client-agency relationships India

Agencies are increasingly using AI to create videos while 74% of consumers in major countries are actively avoiding ads – just two reasons why the agency system in India will come under pressure and need to pivot in 2024. 

Why Indian trends in 2024 matter

The adoption of AI will continue to grow and boost the Indian economy, with some positions likely to become redundant, and amid the rise of ad avoidance, brands must learn to make their content more relevant and less intrusive, which may lead to a bigger role for influencers.

Takeaways
  • Agencies will experience seismic change with AI...

