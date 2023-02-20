Why experiences are important to Moët-Hennessy | WARC | The Feed

Luxury brands Luxury purchase behaviour High-net-worth consumers

Luxury businesses like Moët-Hennessy find that experiences play a crucial part in how they reach their target audience and differentiate their brands.

Why it matters

Marketing to the super-rich isn’t like marketing to the general populace. Their wealth isolates them from a lot of adverse economic trends and they don’t face the sort of restrictions the rest of us have to accept. Understanding them can be difficult as they tend not to respond to normal research approaches or to be swayed by standard marketing techniques.

Takeaways