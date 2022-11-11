Your selections:
Why EVs are not just another mode of transport | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
11 November 2022
Why EVs are not just another mode of transport
Eco, hybrid, electric cars India
Green mobility in India requires electric vehicles that provide a differentiated experience from conventional automobiles to encourage rapid adoption, says Arun Raman.
Why it matters
Those who believe in India’s e-mobility are an opportunity for building powerful brands. But to create a new trend that targets tribes, it is necessary to focus on innovation and differentiation. What's more, the entire business model needs to be looked at again, because EVs are not conventional vehicles but gadgets like mobile phones and smart TVs.
Email this content