Why EVs are not just another mode of transport | WARC | The Feed

Eco, hybrid, electric cars India

Green mobility in India requires electric vehicles that provide a differentiated experience from conventional automobiles to encourage rapid adoption, says Arun Raman.

Why it matters

Those who believe in India’s e-mobility are an opportunity for building powerful brands. But to create a new trend that targets tribes, it is necessary to focus on innovation and differentiation. What's more, the entire business model needs to be looked at again, because EVs are not conventional vehicles but gadgets like mobile phones and smart TVs.