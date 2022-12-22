Why emotion motivates B2B buyers | WARC | The Feed

Marketing to B2B audiences Emotion

To assume that B2B marketing is rational is irrational, since emotions are just as much in play here as in B2C – but in a post-COVID world and with the current economic conditions, simply provoking emotions is not enough.

Why it matters

Behind every buying decision is a person with very real emotions. B2B brands need to be able to apply emotions meaningfully to help their existing and potential customers resonate with how they feel.

What the data says