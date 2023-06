Data-driven targeting Segmentation theories & ideas Strategy

Procter & Gamble, the FMCG manufacturer, believes that “creative inclusion” is a vital consideration for developing ads that are relevant, and resonant, with people’s everyday lives.

Why it matters

Mass reach is a critical part of the advertising mix for market-leading brands that have to engage large audiences. But it should be paired with messaging that is tailored and targeted, for segments that have particular wants, needs and lived experience.

Takeaways