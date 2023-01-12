Your selections:
Why CPG brands need to think texture | WARC | The Feed
Why CPG brands need to think texture
NPD Sensory appeals Food industry (general)
Texture is a compelling jumping-off point for product developers who want to make more impact across new product development in the food and beauty categories.
Why it matters
Texture is deeply entangled with other sensory perceptions and can provide a lasting impression of the foods we eat or the skin products we use. At a time of economic difficulty, texture could be a crucial differentiating factor for brands, and a way to deliver a memorable experience.
Takeaways
- A lot of the innovation in food texture is coming out of Asia, where springy, chewy QQ textures are popular and ingredients such as konnyaku offer a wealth of possibilities.
- Textural considerations apply not just to products themselves but also to how they’re packaged and marketed.
- An emerging beauty trend is the use of fermented ingredients to give a fizziness to the final product.
[Image: MMR Research]
