WARC Talks: Insights from the WARC Awards – brave brands
The final podcast in a series looking at creative effectiveness through the lens of the winners of 2023 WARC Awards.
- This week, WARC’s Amy Rodgers and John Bizzell discuss brave brands – those that have taken a risk, stepped outside of their category norms and comfort zones, and thought outside the box when it comes to their creative ideas.
- Includes commentary and analysis of campaigns from Homecentre, Skinny and eBay.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
03:05 – Introduction to the idea of brave brands.
06:01 – The Homecoming, Homecentre, Middle East.
15:55 – Phone it In, Skinny, New Zealand.
21:58 – Wear ‘Em Out, eBay, USA.
Further reading
Introducing The Marketer's Toolkit 2024
The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 has now landed: the thirteenth edition of the report dives deep on five emerging trends for the coming year using a new proprietary methodology alongside an extensive global survey – here’s what you need to know.
WARC members can read the full report right here.
If you’re not yet a member, you can find a sample of the report here.
Why the Toolkit matters
Based on a survey of 1,400+ marketers, in-depth interviews with CMOs, and WARC’s GEISTE methodology for trendspotting, the Toolkit provides strategic support for planning and decision-making to understand the challenges and opportunities for the year ahead.
Why it’s useful
Not just another forward-facing trend report, the Toolkit identifies five major trends for the year ahead, exploring the quantitative and qualitative data that WARC analysts used to establish these ideas.
We then put these in context by surfacing highly effective examples of a brand response to each trend, CMO viewpoints, and practical takeaways.
Five trends
- Unlocking the potential of Gen AI: Nearly three-quarters (70%) of marketers plan to unlock the potential of AI in their marketing.
- Preparing for the age of polarisation: 13% of marketers said the best strategy is to “drop all ‘purpose’ driven strategies and political positions”.
- Masculinity in crisis: Almost two out of three marketers (63%) agree that the way they communicate with young men needs to change.
- “Sportswashing” is a growing concern: 61% of marketers concur that it is “very important” for sports organisers and owners to avoid being politically divisive.
- Sustainability should be locally relevant: Nearly two-fifths (38%) of marketers are investing in local communities.
Taking on economic uncertainty
“Marketers globally continue to be concerned about the economic picture with 64% of survey respondents seeing it as the biggest factor in 2024 planning. But a majority (61%) of firms expect improved business performance next year, up 10% from last year,” explains Aditya Kishore, Insight Director, WARC, and principal author of the report.
You can read Aditya’s introductory essay to the Toolkit, Capturing growth in the YOLO economy, on WARC Opinion.
The evolution of marketing
The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 is part of WARC Strategy’s The Evolution of Marketing program, offering a series of practical reports designed to help marketers address major industry shifts to drive marketing effectiveness in the coming year. Look out for a series of podcasts and a webinar on the Toolkit in the coming weeks.
Singles’ Day reflects the strange state of shopping holidays
Last weekend’s Singles’ Day shopping holiday was a success according to the rival giant shopping platforms Alibaba and JD, and both report higher sales if not exact numbers – the quiet indicates the complexity of driving sales through price promotions at a time of deflation in the Chinese economy.
Why Singles’ Day matters
Singles’ Day, named after the digits of its 11/11 date, is built on discounts, but for brands facing falling prices thanks to a deflating economy, it comes at a very tricky time. There is, in short, an excess of supply and weak demand. In an attempt to win this intense competition, platforms have continued to drive the message of “really cheap” items amid a crisis of value.
What’s going on
According to the leading shopping platforms, Alibaba and JD.com, transactions “grew” and hit new “records”, respectively.
This said, the figures remain vast, according to Syntun estimates:
- Gross merchandising volume – the number of orders placed through the platforms without accounting for returns –grew 2.08% year-on-year to reach 1.14 trillion yuan ($156 billion, according to Reuters).
- The same estimates place overall GMV for the festival on traditional e-commerce platforms at 923.5bn ($127bn).
Absolute numbers, however, are unclear. The news comes amid an ongoing coolness in the Chinese market, of which Singles’ Day is typically a bellwether.
The lay of the land is changing, however, and where people may have once bought big ticket items at a discount, shoppers are trading down or focusing their efforts on deeply discounted (sometimes up to 50%) household essentials.
Sourced from WARC, FT, JD, ALibaba, Reuters
Nearly 50% of Americans listen to spoken word content daily
A record number of Americans listen to spoken word content across radio and podcasts, a major report finds, casting new light on a medium of historically critical importance for advertisers and which has found new resurgence over the last decade.
Edison Research, in partnership with NPR, found 48% of Americans listen to spoken word content each day, or roughly 135 million Americans, up from 46% last year. The report defines spoken word content broadly as news, sport, talkshow, or audiobook content – effectively anything that is not music.
Why spoken word matters
Across the world, the podcast has been one of the most important new forms of content delivery of the last decade – WARC has one too. As with most media formats that have transitioned to the digital realm after a long and lucrative analog life, podcast advertising is slightly more complex than its mass-reach radio ancestor but the lines are increasingly blurring between the two.
Research highlights
- The media equation: Podcasts continue to grow as part of people’s spoken word listening diet with 36% of time overall; radio, both public and commercial, takes 44% of listening time. At home, however, the podcast (40%) is effectively neck and neck with radio (41%). Mobile is now the key device for listening, with 39% of listening taking place through a phone (versus just 9% in 2014).
- What people like: Personalities and talk shows are the most popular single genre of spoken word content, with news and information in second across listening locations.
- Listening occasions are now more complex: Morning commute hours remain the most popular times to tune in, but the historic truism of a second afternoon peak during the later commute is not nearly as clearcut: “The afternoon drive time seems to have been flattened out over several hours,” explained Megan Lazovick, Edison VP, during a webinar presentation of the research last week.
- Home is crucial: 60% of spoken word audio listening happens at home, 24% in the car, 13% at work, and 3% elsewhere. Critically, the car is still a vital space for AM/FM radio listening and this accounts for 62% of spoken word audio.
- Thoughtful listening: Over the last decade, spoken word has boomed in people’s media diets with its share of audio listening up 55% since 2014. Today, 31% of total listening time in the US goes to non-music content and there is a hardcore group of fans—around half of spoken word listeners dedicate more time to this form than they do to music.
Sourced from Edison Research/NPR, WARC
[Image: Edison Research/NPR]
Brits’ Christmas: more deals, fewer gifts
As brands seek to put the merry back into Christmas with their advertising, consumers are trimming costs across the board, according to new research.
Market research company Zappi surveyed 4,000 consumers across the UK and US and found that over half (55%) of Brits believe their Christmas will be affected by the need to tighten purse strings.
Why Christmas budgets matters
While people will have a more cautious approach to spending, the majority (60%) are still excited by the holiday period. Brands will need to tap into that pragmatic approach across their marketing, pricing and product offerings.
Shopping intentions
- Nearly half (46%) say they are planning to spend less on gifts this year than last year, while just 10% plan to spend more on gifts.
- Consumers plan to prioritize deals and promotions (38%), shop more at discount stores (33%) and begin shopping earlier than in previous years (21%) to cope with rising costs.
- Over a third of households admit they are aiming to cut food costs (38%), spread their food shopping over a few weeks to ease costs (37%) and shop around multiple retailers for the best food prices (40%).
Advertising reactions
- Brits say they prefer Christmas ads that show acts of kindness (47%), family and friend togetherness (45%) and tradition and festivity (44%).
- Three in ten (31%) say early November is the best time to release Christmas ads (32% also say they start their holiday shopping in early November) .
- Comparatively, 58% of Brits think brands release holiday products in stores too soon and 47% think brands begin talking about the holidays too soon.
Sourced from Zappi
Toolkit 2024: Masculinity in Crisis
The meaning of masculinity has changed across the world, with many men searching for identity in a new and complicated context – and it’s important that brands adjust their advertising and influencer strategies to reflect emerging models of masculinity, the WARC Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 finds.
WARC members can read the full report here.
If you’re not yet a member, you can find a sample of the report here.
Why masculinity matters
There is a crisis in masculinity, and it’s increasingly driving young men to search for new, and often toxic, role models. This will have profound implications for brands – from how they position and communicate their brand, the celebrities and brand ambassadors they endorse, to the influencers and content creators they choose to work with.
Almost two out of three marketers surveyed in the 2024 Marketer’s Toolkit believe there is a need to change how they communicate with young men, with just 11% disagreeing.
What’s going on
- The shift away from manufacturing economies across the Western world over the past several decades has cost millions of jobs in developed countries.
- The ‘Unstereotype Metric,’ which measures progressive gender portrayals in global advertising, found only single-digit percentages of ads showing either gender in non-traditional roles.
- As with many other social issues, brands that commit to challenging stereotypes of manhood should also anticipate that not everyone will support them.
- Brands need to be clear on their position and long-term strategy, and then stay committed to it. Flip-flopping on social issues could be the worst of all options.
[WARC AI Image]
Distinctive brand asset or category code?
Using new findings, market researcher Distinctive BAT clears up the common confusion between distinctive brand assets, messaging assets and category codes to give marketers more clarity.
Branding elements, for example, are often picked as distinctive brand assets (DBAs) because they appear to be highly relevant to the category, but they’re also likely to be used by competitors because of that very relevance, making the asset hard to own.
Why clarity in brand messaging matters
Most category codes do not perform well across distinctive metrics because they are usually attributed to multiple brands, or they feel familiar to consumers, but they...
Nestlé plans sustainable media strategy in Europe
Nestlé is aiming for all its media campaigns in Europe to become sustainable, and sees its new media partner, WPP’s OpenMind, as playing an important role in making that happen.
Why sustainable media matter
Roughly half of Nestlé’s advertising spend in Europe is digital and that proportion is expected to grow. With digital advertising responsible for a significant carbon footprint, businesses need to address this aspect of their communication strategies.
What’s happening
- Even before partnering with OpenMind, Nestlé had decided to measure the carbon footprint of all its campaigns and to use this data to optimize them.
- “Sustainable media is already part of many of our markets’ current work,” explained Tina Beuchler, Nestlé media transformation lead, speaking at the recent DMEXCO conference, “but what we want to leverage in the future is learning from each other and bringing it at a bigger scale.”
- The food giant is working with OpenMind, a tailored agency concept that is now its sole media agency across Europe, to develop a sustainable media roadmap for the continent, building on existing examples in France and the UK.
- “What I see as a big advantage in this decision is that our markets and all our media teams and all our marketing teams will have access to the huge experience of that agency across the whole European setup,” said Beuchler – combining expertise and learnings that can be shared across countries and categories.
Key quote
“I want to have a sustainable media strategy across all Europe – 47 markets, all campaigns – that is the ambition and that is what we’re going to work on” – Tina Beuchler, media transformation lead at Nestlé Europe.
BEC
[Image: Nestle.com/sustainability]
Tapping the upmarket silver yuan
Spending by the 60-74 age group in China is forecast to increase by 50% over the 15 years between 2020 and 2035, while it’s likely to decline in younger groups.
Context
China has an ageing population and a falling birth rate, factors which prompted President Xi’s recent statement that it is necessary to “actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing and strengthen guidance on young people’s view on marriage, childbirth and family”. Xi has also previously spoken of the need to ensure older people live their lives positively and healthily.
Why Chinese spending matters
The figures, cited by Jing Daily, come from 36kr, a business focused on the new economy, and highlight how marketers need to be aware of a country’s changing demographics.
Luxury brands in China frequently appear focused on younger buyers, but there’s a large older population which benefited from the opening up of the economy initiated by Deng Xiaoping and which now has significant spending power. They’re active both IRL and online, and brands need to think about how they can cater to them, not just their children.
Takeaways
- Around a fifth of China’s population is aged over 60 – that’s 280 million people – with the 60-74 age group predicted to spend $750bn a year by 2035.
- The pandemic accelerated their move online for shopping and entertainment; over half of the over-60s spend more than four hours a day online; there are high penetration rates for using apps for instant messaging (91%), e-commerce (85%), and short video (81%).
- Baidu, Didi, Taobao, and JD have all launched applications tailored to the senior demographic.
- Seniors in China typically have more time for leisure and culture than their Western counterparts: women retire at 55, men at 60.
Sourced from Jing Daily, Reuters
US top flight women’s soccer strikes 40x rights increase
The National Women’s Soccer League has sold the broadcast rights to the league for 40 times the amount it receives under its current deal, reflecting not only the rise of women’s soccer but the proliferation of platforms interested in showing the first division.
Why the US NWSL deal matters
With a new deal reported to be worth $240m over four years from 2024 onwards (an average of $60m annually, up from $1.5m, sources tell the WSJ), the deal signals the huge market potential of a league whose attendances soared 36% this season.
Ultimately, this is good news for the players who should receive higher salaries as a result. But it also helps to make the league more competitive with high-paying top European clubs, helping to make the US a destination for the very best players. This, in turn, will help boost the marketability of the league, the sport, and its stars.
The NWSL joins other top-flight women’s leagues like the WNBA in commanding nine-figure deals.
What you need to know
- The deal will span CBS sports, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and Scripps Sport. Around 62% of the season’s total 190 matches are included. Other matches will be distributed on the NWSL’s own DTC video service, which is yet to be announced.
- CBS will retain the rights to show the championship final; this year’s match between Gotham FC and OL Reign will be the last professional game for American soccer legend Megan Rapinoe.
- Now in its 11th season, the NWSL will add two further teams, taking the league to 14 teams.
In context
Women’s soccer offers a potent mechanism through which to engage with values-based sponsorship, bolstering not only a brand’s commercial reach, but also a broader ESG agenda.
The deal follows a hugely successful World Cup this summer, albeit not for the US, who were knocked out in the round of 16.
Key quote
“It’s not the old days where if you wanted to watch women’s sports, you had to navigate your way through a million backdoor channels to find the content” – Jessica Berman, NWSL commissioner, in comments to the WSJ.
Sourced from the WSJ, WARC
Toolkit: Sportswashing changes the game
Few spectacles can attract viewers’ interest like sport, even in a radically fractured new media environment – but the same draw that pulls in brands has also attracted investment from controversial sources looking to bolster their reputations.
Just 11% of respondents to the WARC Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 believe that sport has nothing to do with social or political matters; it appears that sportswashing is growing into a mainstream concern.
WARC members can read the full report here.
If you’re not yet a member, you can find a sample of the report here.
Why sportswashing matters
Claims of sportswashing are increasingly widespread. In many cases, the finance-first mindset of many sports brands and rights holders makes logical sense – after all, it is the reason they make deals beyond ticket sales. But for brands, the costs of controversy are rising and new sport engagement strategies may quickly become necessary.
Go further
Brands need to think about the importance of purpose – and if these values are truly applied to every aspect of their marketing.
That does not mean ending a sponsorship as difficult conversations arise, but it does require a willingness to engage with unhappy consumers and openness to meaningful dialogue on hard topics.
Sourced from WARC
Conducting a successful glocal marketing strategy
Big brands like Oppo and TikTok have two CMOs – domestic and overseas – because certain domestic strategies cannot be replicated abroad, and marketers who want to scale their business globally have to maintain local relevance.
Why going glocal matters
To be successful marketers in an interconnected world, brands have to manage globalisation like a conductor leading an orchestra: decentralise power and select individuals – more than structures – to decide what should be kept common, while designing rules that govern the development of local programmes.
Takeaways
- Brands must adopt a nuanced approach in engaging local players and choose partners who understand the brand and consumers.
- New structures and ways of working are needed; focus on local relevance and speed for an evolved mindset.
- How well brands can go glocal depends on resources and how they handle media/partners/consumers and lines of command.
OTT India penetration hits 34%
The Indian OTT audience universe currently stands at 481.1 million, which translates into a penetration of 34%, according to a new report.
The Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2023, based on a sample size of 12,000 across urban and rural India, defines an OTT audience as someone who watched at least one online video (free or paid) in the last month.
Key findings
- The Indian OTT audience base grew 13.5% in 2022-23.
- There are currently 101.8 million active paid (B2C*) OTT subscriptions in India, across 36.4 million SVOD (B2C) audiences (i.e. an average of 2.8 subscriptions per paying audience member).
- Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are the top three cities on paid subscriptions, with more than 6 million active paid subscriptions each.
Why OTT matters
After a pandemic-driven surge in 2020 and 2021, when the market was growing at 20% or more, OTT growth has slowed to more moderate levels. Platforms and agencies will have to make more informed strategic decisions in areas ranging across pay vs. free strategy, target audience and market selection, and content and communication.
* B2C subscriptions are subscribers who have taken a membership directly with the OTT platform, in contrast with B2B subscriptions, which are via telecom packs offered by various operators.
Sourced from Ormax Media
John Lewis kicks off the holidays with start of Christmas ad season
With record ad spend expected in Q4, there’s a focus on creativity, storytelling and memory as the season kicks off with heavyweight appearances from John Lewis, Coca-Cola, and upstart Christmas superstar Aldi.
Why Christmas matters
As AA/WARC figures this week showed, this year’s UK Q4 is set to beat last year’s seasonal ad spend record by an additional 4.8%, with broadcast video-on-demand and cinema growing big; while TV remains significant, this is a time for video.
It is also a time to call in the rewards of long-term brand-building as much as a time to build those memory structures for the coming year and beyond.
Creative ad testing suggests early winners
System1, the creative effectiveness platform, sets out an early leader board of strong ads (over 5 stars):
- Aldi – “Kevin and the Christmas Factory ” (5.9-Stars)
- M&S Food – “2023 Christmas Advert” (5.9-Stars)
- Sainsbury’s – “This Christmas, one little girl asks one BIG question” (5.7-Stars)
- Vodafone – “Feel the Connection this Christmas” (5.6-Stars)
- Coca-Cola – “The World Needs More Santas (5.3-Stars)
- Boots – “Give Joy” (5.3-Stars)
What’s interesting about this leader board, based on System1’s Test Your Ad emotional response platform, is how Kevin the Carrot – introduced to muted emotional impact back in 2016 – can now “go toe-to-toe with the big red guy in branding terms,” notes Jon Evans, chief customer officer at System1.
“We’ve seen more purpose-led and down-to-earth ads in recent years as consumers deal with crisis after crisis, but this year it’s back to basics as brands put the Merry back in Christmas,” he adds.
The importance of memory
We know that brands all too often think their ads wear out long before they really do. No brand exemplifies this idea more than Coca-Cola; its ‘Holidays are Coming’ spot is now 28 years old. Ahead of its airing on Friday – a major day for 2023 Christmas ads – System 1’s platform expects the venerable ad to soar right to the top of the leader board with a 5.9 score.
“We get bored of our ads because we see them approximately ‘one million’ times more than consumers do,” wrote WARC columnist Faris Yakob last week, arguing that not only is wear-out a myth – as System1, Kantar, and Analytic Partners have shown – but that repetition is necessary.
The big one
The long-term successes of John Lewis and Partners were garlanded with an IPA Effectiveness Gold in 2020 but the lore had gathered long before then.
Now with new agency Saatchi & Saatchi leading the charge, John Lewis and Partners yesterday revealed its latest iteration of a Christmas tradition. Featuring a slightly terrifying Venus flytrap as an unexpected Christmas tree, the ad is all about forming new traditions, the press release says; the ad will air on Channel 4 later tonight.
“The film celebrates themes of family and evolving traditions and shows that a ‘perfect’ Christmas is finding joy together with loved ones, whatever your traditions,” explains Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis, in a statement, as the employee-owned retailer unveiled new research into the evolution of UK Christmas traditions.
Sourced from WARC, System1, John Lewis
[Image: John Lewis]
Toolkit: Preparing for polarisation
Political ideologies have become increasingly entrenched in marketing and with high-profile brands caught in the polarisation crossfire, there are signs of increased timidity on social causes, according to new research in WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2024.
WARC members can read the full report here.
If you’re not yet a member, you can find a sample of the report here.
Why polarisation matters
Following the purpose years, the risks of a backlash are now stark. After all, it’s a year in which AB InBev’s Bud Light showed how wrong such a tactic can backfire financially, especially when not backed up.
While 76% of Marketer’s Toolkit respondents advise standing ground in the face of controversy, 13% pursue the path of least risk, saying that the best strategy is to “drop all ‘purpose’-driven strategies and political positions.”
Polarisation is not inevitable
- Despite scary headlines about brand missteps involving polarising issues, respondents to the Toolkit survey are split on whether these situations are inevitable, with an equal 40% globally agreeing – or disagreeing – that such controversies are fated.
- The term “polarisation” implies a two-sizes-fit-all world view, but goes deeper than the typical liberal vs. conservative divide, and many pictures can emerge.
- For marketers, knowing the nuances surrounding polarisation from one country to the next, and one issue to the next, is crucial to managing brand strategy around controversial issues.
Sourced from WARC
[WARC AI Image]
Disney counts benefits of digital strength and advertising growth
Disney beat expectations in the final quarter of 2023, growing steadily over the quarter and the whole year, as the company searches for profitability; it says it is on track to achieve that next year, in a harder transition to digital.
The Walt Disney Company’s results take in the breadth of its vast operations, but lays out its priorities: profitable streaming, a focus on sports, and continuing to improve the studio and parks business.
Why Disney matters
Aside from its size, Disney’s streaming services have provided a high-level view of how the media business is changing while also exploring what a new business unit must do as it transitions from a low-interest-rate environment to the present moment of high costs and uncertainty.
Advertising, as it turns out, is never too far from the answer – Disney remains well placed to capture the swing of spending moving from linear networks to digital platforms.
Streaming gets an advertising kick
Disney+ saw its core revenue per user rise, explained interim CFO Kevin Lansberry on a call with investors, “driven by pricing increases and higher advertising revenue”.
Disney+ subscribers grew by 7 million to top 150m, improving on a year marred by subscriber losses in the early months.
But the company is very well placed, executives believe, and the ad-funded video-on-demand (AVOD) sector is extremely attractive. “Those platforms are an advertiser's dream,” CEO Bob Iger noted.
“And we know that the more data, the more detail, the more context, the more targeting we can provide, the better off we'll be.” To this end, Iger added, the company was planning a merged bundle app featuring both Disney+ and Hulu in the US – a sign of a merged strategy across streaming platforms.
Sports are vital
Sports were a source of optimism, meanwhile, as even ESPN linear advertising revenue grew 1%. On the call, ESPN’s digital transformation was an exciting proposition alongside a streamlined Disney+ and a wholly-owned Hulu, creating a formidable package.
"As we continue to develop our streaming business, the continued strength of ESPN relative to the backdrop of notable linear industry declines demonstrates the value of sports and the power of the ESPN brand," said Iger.
Linear advertising complexity
Linear networks continued their decline with a 9% drop in advertising revenue. Hollywood strikes, moreover, caused production and programming costs to also dip.
Approaching profitability
"We continue to expect to reach profitability at our combined streaming businesses in Q4 of fiscal 2024,” Lansberry added. Streaming losses remain, but have come down drastically from the $1.47bn this time last year to $387m in Q4 '23.
The company’s profitability was boosted by the cut of 8,000 jobs, reduced content spend, and the plan to cut a further $2bn from the company’s cost base. Disney’s cash pile is important during a period in which it is attempting an $8.6bn buyout of Comcast’s minority stake in Hulu.
The story of Disney’s struggles in India continues with a 7% dip in subscriptions at a time when local giants are rumored to be considering a move for the mouse house’s interests in the vast country. Revenue per user has grown, thanks to higher ad revenues even as subscribers depart.
Iger noted that the firm was “considering our options”, adding that while Disney would like to “stay in that market” it is looking for ways to strengthen its hand and would do so “expansively”.
Sourced from Disney, Seeking Alpha, WARC, Financial Times, Variety
Under Armour seeks to drive ‘brand heat’
Sports brand Under Armour is evolving its approach to marketing, with fewer “anthemic, top-of-funnel marketing campaigns” and more focus on “capitalizing on our assets to generate returns via product marketing”, says its CEO.
Context
- Speaking on a Q2 earnings call, Stephanie Linnartz explained that the current fiscal year is one of “assessment, resetting, and simplifying our approach, to balance the short-term optimization and profitability of our business with long-term brand building and the ability to deliver more consistent top line growth”.
- “Within this construct, we are confident that driving global brand heat and delivering elevated products and design will combine holistically over the long run to drive sales growth in the US while maintaining momentum in our key international markets,” the CEO added.
Brand heat and beyond
- The successes of individual athletes and teams wearing Under Armour helps foster deeper collaborations and the creation of “brand heat moments” that can be activated via multiple channels.
- With most consumers starting shopping journeys on social media, website or app, Under Armour is working to improve these experiences.
- A new approach to digital and social media strategy is “yielding improved performance metrics across our channels with strong double-digit growth in followers, shares, likes, and reach across our Instagram accounts”, Linnartz reported.
- “On TikTok, which continues to be our fastest-growing platform, we’ve seen significant increases in followers, engagements, and views on the Under Armour channel,” she added.
- A recently launched US loyalty program gained more than 1 million members in the first few months; members are almost twice as likely to make a repeat purchase and to return to the brand within 90 days.
- Under Armour sees a big opportunity designing products specifically for women, but “it’s not just about the product”, said Linnartz, “it’s about the marketing and we need to have a different feel to the creative and how we market to women”.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Coty accelerates social investments
Beauty company Coty is directing most of its media spending into digital channels and is increasingly using influencers to promote its products.
What’s happening
- “We are continuing to shift media spend toward digital and social media activations, which now account for a majority of our media spend,” CFO Laurent Mercier said during a presentation of Q4 results.
- A global digital centre of excellence, located in Paris, is benefiting from know-how being created in key regions around the world, especially the US and China, where digitalisation of the beauty world is more advanced.
- Coty has stepped up the number of influencers it works with on key launches of consumer beauty products, moving from dozens to one hundred – “and we saw the results immediately”, Mercier told an earnings call, with a boost to earned media values.
- The business now plans to increase the number of influencers to 1,000 and has created 15 “studios” where brands and influencers can co-create local content for different markets.
Premium innovation
- The consumer beauty market is being driven by “premium innovation, not entry pricing”, Mercier maintained, “and that is very important for everyone to hear.”
- “We are accelerating the pace of innovation, specifically what I call premiumised innovation,” he said.
Sourced from Coty, Seeking Alpha
[Image: Coty]
Why gCO2PM should be a metric on everyone’s mind
One thousand digital ad impressions uses up the same energy as running one load of laundry, according to research from Scope3.
Why advertising emissions matter
“Once you see the problem, you can’t unsee the problem,” said Brenda Tuohig, Scope3’s head of strategy and global partnerships, at DMEXCO. “Can you imagine when you’re running those hundreds of millions of impressions in campaigns just how much energy you’re producing?”
Scope3, which works with stakeholders to reduce carbon emissions, reports that over 60% of ad emissions are due to how they’re distributed, with the programmatic ecosystem the prime offender. Its quarterly Sustainable Advertising Report includes various benchmarks, and the average grams of carbon per 1000 impressions (gCO2PM) is a central metric.
Significant reductions are possible
- Demand-side platform Adform partnered with Scope3 across 45 active campaigns in nine countries and lowered overall carbon footprint by 60%.
- Audi cut out a third of high-carbon domains for a campaign in the Czech Republic and achieved a 33% reduction in gCO2PM against a control group (which was 81% lower against the market average).
- Vodafone did something similar in Germany and achieved a 40% lower carbon footprint, as measured by gCO2PM – and a 12% decline in cost per acquisition.
Takeaways
- Measurement and benchmarking are critical in order to know not only what good looks like but how campaigns can get there.
- Always-on testing and learning will aid continuous improvements.
- Develop a sustainable trading strategy: consider frequency capping, optimising with efficient algorithms, prioritising higher-quality apps and sites, and using sustainable sourcing and supply paths.
Key quote
“The big thing for us within our platform was being able to look at, how can we reduce the carbon emissions and how can we also balance that out with performance” – Vicky Foster, VP, global commercial partnerships at Adform.
BEC
Record ad spend predicted for Christmas season
Advertisers are set to spend a record £9.5bn during the Q4 Christmas season, according to new data released by the Advertising Association (AA) and WARC.
Why Christmas ad spend matters
This is a 4.8% increase from last year’s record spend of £9bn and demonstrates the continued importance of advertising to the economy during the festive period.
Key findings
- Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) is expected to see a 20.2% increase in spending during Q4 compared to the same period last year.
- Out-of-home advertising and online display follow closely with 10.3% and 9.1% growth, respectively.
- The internet continues to be an important platform for advertisers, with four out of five pounds now spent on online advertising. Television advertising remains significant, with a predicted spend of £1.5bn on TV during the quarter.
- Further research conducted by the Advertising Association for this year’s Christmas advertising season reveals nearly half (48%) of all adults credit Christmas ads with helping to spark gift ideas, while 70% of young adults (25-34) find Christmas ads to be the ultimate festive mood booster.
Sourced from Advertising Association, WARC
