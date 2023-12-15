Why brands should think about creative analytics | WARC | The Feed

Creative analytics may become table stakes for brands wanting to achieve consistency at scale and ensure their ads follow established best practices.
Why creative analysis matters
Creativity has a vital role in driving growth for brands. A new generation of creative tools is helping brands understand the foundational basis of good creative, informing the art that is inherent to this discipline.
Takeaways
- Ander Lopez Ochoa, EMEA head of digital, media and e-commerce marketing for consumer health firm Kenvue, discussed this topic at Advertising Week New York 2023.
- More specifically, he said its work with VidMob – which has developed tools...