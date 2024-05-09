Why brands should tap into the magic of Eurovision | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Why brands should tap into the magic of Eurovision
Eurovision is a unicorn in the music landscape: a single property that resonates across European markets and beyond, it provides brands the opportunity to buy into the ‘disco magic’ centrally and activate credibly across local markets, using a platform that consumers genuinely care about - but it's potential hasn’t yet been fully utilised by brands.
Why Eurovision matters
With a viewership of 181 million it has over 60 million more viewers than the Super Bowl Halftime show.
What to do about it
Eurovision provides brands with an opportunity to strategically resonate with a huge and diverse audience across Europe – an opportunity that hasn’t yet been fully utilised, argues Fuse's Hannah Colbourne in an exclusive piece for WARC.
It is a rare moment in the music calendar that truly transcends markets and encourages sharing of the experience in real time.
Takeaways
- Eurovision’s scale and multi-market appeal should not be underestimated. It provides an opportunity for brands to tackle the fragmented music landscape, with a ‘one-stop shop’ akin to those found in the sports landscape.
- Eurovision provides a rare moment in the music calendar where viewing live is inherent to the experience, and where the event invites ’watch parties’ akin to those you see for major sports finals.
- While Eurovision is both playful and entertaining, it can also be controversial so brands must understand their role in the platform before committing.
- The audience make up for Eurovision is altogether more diverse, attracting youth, family, and LGBTQ+ audiences in their droves. These social-first audiences are hungry for content, expect brands to be playful, and are open to sharing their experiences.
[Image: Anthony DELANOIX from Unsplash]
Email this content