Why brands need to plan for chaos | WARC | The Feed
01 November 2022
Why brands need to plan for chaos
Brand growth Marketing in a recession
Growth, growth, growth has been the UK government’s mantra in recent weeks – for better and for worse. But for business, in an economic crisis, is still going for growth the smartest approach?
Why it matters
Rethinking growth strategy isn’t just important to weather the immediate economic storm, it’s critical for surviving and thriving what happens after.
