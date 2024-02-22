Why brands must tap digital tribes with social listening | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Why brands must tap digital tribes with social listening
22 February 2024
Data-driven targeting Cultural influences & values Social listening, real time research

People are more inclined to connect with brands which understand them, and marketers should use social listening to target niche communities based on people’s values, interests and tastes as an effective method of segmentation.

Meltwater, a consumer intelligence firm, includes this insight in its 2023 digital report. 

Why social listening matters

Marketers should segment audiences into digital tribes for better targeting and deeper insights to inform strategic decision making. Advanced segmentation techniques allow brands to tailor products, messaging and experiences to connect with consumers and reach desired audiences.

Takeaways
  • Social listening can decipher cultural nuances and allow marketers to know...

