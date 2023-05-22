Why brands may need to tailor DOOH campaigns by city | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Why brands may need to tailor DOOH campaigns by city
22 May 2023
Digital outdoor & OOH United Kingdom Channel planning, media mix selection

Location matters when it comes to advertising effectiveness – even within the same market – a study into digital out-of-home has found. 

According to Ocean Outdoor and Neuro-Insight's research, campaign performance differed markedly depending on whether audiences are based in London or Manchester.

A new north-south divide

