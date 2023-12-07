Your selections:
Why brand assets matter for B2B brands | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Why brand assets matter for B2B brands
Brand identity & image Marketing to B2B audiences Strategy
B2B marketers need to think more broadly about where they can build their brand, and part of that involves developing distinctive brand assets, in the same way that many B2C brands do.
That’s the view of professor Jenni Romaniuk of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute.
Context
B2B brands tend to regard a logo as sufficient branding and to neglect things like distinctive brand assets, she told the LinkedIn for B2B Growth Podcast.
- That’s partly because such assets are more difficult to create in a B2B context (although Salesforce’s Astro mascot has shown how it can be done), and partly because they tend to be built through the sort of broad-reach marketing that much of the B2B sector doesn't do.
- Further, there may be an assumption that buyers will do a lot of research themselves, making such assets largely unnecessary.
- B2B marketers have “a narrow perspective of what their distinctive assets could be and how they’re used,” said Romaniuk. They’re loathe to do anything that might risk not being taken seriously as a business.
Why B2B might need distinctive assets
- The B2B buying audience may be smaller than the B2C one, but you still have to build memories among a set of buyers who will change over time. And it’s rarely just one person making the decision – there will be various influencers within an organisation as well.
- Additionally, the range of media available to B2B marketers requires branding that is adaptable to the various options; you can’t assume a logo will be suitable for all environments.
- The shift to digital has broken the personal relationships that used to exist between buyer and salesperson. “You might only talk to a person if you’ve got a problem or a specific requirement – then, what you’ve built up in people’s brains becomes even more important.”
- Having a distinctive asset (and don’t confuse asset building with asset using, Romaniuk cautioned) can help free up people’s brains to focus on specific messages as they’re not having to process the brand. “The memory building that you’re doing in your communications is separate from the brand building that you’re doing in your communications,” she added.
How to take action
- Do an audit of competitors to see what assets they are using and then think about how to “counter-program against that”.
- Develop a distinctive asset palette – a ‘menu’ of assets that you can select from as required for any particular environment.
- Review your own communications and get rid of inconsistencies.
- Audit employees to see what branding opportunities you may be missing on platforms like LinkedIn. “Anytime you have an opportunity to communicate the brand – attention is so precious, exposures are so few – you should leap at it with every resource you have available.”
Sourced from LinkedIn for B2B Growth Podcast
Email this content