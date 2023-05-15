Why APAC brands should partner with creators, not just celebs | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Why APAC brands should partner with creators, not just celebs
As social media platforms evolve, so, too, do APAC consumer expectations: brands should look beyond influencers to work with creators who can produce engaging, user-generated and fit-for-format content that has more cultural relevance.
Why it matters
Brands should seek creator-led partnerships for authentic and transparent content to connect with their audience, expand reach and augment brand recognition. Crafting quality material will foster long-term trust and loyalty while increasing business outcomes.
Takeaways
- Instead of influencers simply posting product photos, creators can deliver engrossing material that matches a brand’s beliefs and objectives.
- Source content creators based on relevance, not their available pool, and benchmark against quantitative and qualitative metrics.
- Content creators can help brands keep pace as new behaviours, cultural norms and tech developments all change the digital experience/community.
Key quote
“Businesses that devote themselves to producing authenticity-focused content have a higher chance of succeeding within the competitive social realm since customers currently crave tailor-made, bona fide experiences” – Wendy Wang, head of influencer marketing, APAC, Media.Monks.
Email this content