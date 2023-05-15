Why APAC brands should partner with creators, not just celebs | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Why APAC brands should partner with creators, not just celebs
15 May 2023
As social media platforms evolve, so, too, do APAC consumer expectations: brands should look beyond influencers to work with creators who can produce engaging, user-generated and fit-for-format content that has more cultural relevance.

Brands should seek creator-led partnerships for authentic and transparent content to connect with their audience, expand reach and augment brand recognition. Crafting quality material will foster long-term trust and loyalty while increasing business outcomes.

  • Instead of influencers simply posting product photos, creators can deliver engrossing material that matches a brand’s beliefs and objectives.
  • Source content creators based on relevance, not their available pool, and benchmark against quantitative and qualitative metrics.
  • Content creators can help brands keep pace as new behaviours, cultural norms and tech developments all change the digital experience/community.

“Businesses that devote themselves to producing authenticity-focused content have a higher chance of succeeding within the competitive social realm since customers currently crave tailor-made, bona fide experiences” – Wendy Wang, head of influencer marketing, APAC, Media.Monks.

