Why advertisers should be more discerning with YouTube ad placement | WARC | The Feed

Why advertisers should be more discerning with YouTube ad placement
Advertisers benefit from being adjacent to premium YouTube content in three key ways, according to a new study* from Vevo and Channel 4.
The advantages of appearing next to premium content
- Viewers are more likely to watch premium content in superior environments – and as a result are open-minded to seeing ads as part of that experience.
- Premium content is 3.2x more likely to be viewed on a TV than non-premium content, meaning it is more likely to be watched socially, organically boosting reach. It also tends to be viewed in longer, dedicated sessions, enhancing engagement; and enjoyed in a more relaxed, immersive setting, increasing reception.
- Audiences are more likely to have a positive emotional response to watching premium publisher content – creating a positive halo effect on advertising brands.
Why premium content matters
“For advertisers, not all content is the same and nor are publishers,” says James Cornish, SVP, International Sales & Partnerships, Vevo. “Premium publishers’ content delivers significant advantages: a safe and positive environment that fosters trust, prestige, and receptivity.”
Key findings
- In most cases, trust and believability metrics were doubled when an ad was found within premium content. Conversely, negative connotations for that brand decreased five-fold.
- The study reported nearly 3x more positive brand perception because of placement within premium content, while ads in non-premium were 5x more likely to be perceived as low quality.
- Overall, the expectations of advertising brands are fundamentally elevated when situated within fit-for-TV content, with the association that ads and the content they sit with have a similar quality.
* Retaining Trust and Quality in a Sea of Content is based on a survey of 1,000 British consumers (aged 16 to 40 years old who regularly watch video content) which identified and quantified the factors that boost the value of ads consumed within ‘fit for TV’ content (as defined by BARB) on YouTube. Qualitative research was also undertaken with 16 consumers.
Sourced from Vevo, Channel 4
