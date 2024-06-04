Why a promise to the business customer is an effectiveness force multiplier | WARC | The Feed
Why a promise to the business customer is an effectiveness force multiplier
New research indicates that a promise to the consumer is not just advantageous for all brands but is even more likely to drive key brand metrics for B2B brands than for B2C brands – these new insights are part of forthcoming research by the LinkedIn B2B Institute and WARC.
Brands are collections of signals made up of often disparate colours, sounds, flavours, qualities, or other attributes. Across organisations, they can begin to blur; it’s safe to assume that blurring may also be taking place in the minds and buying patterns of customers.
Enter a Promise to the Customer (PTTC), a direct commitment made by an organisation to its buyers and users.
Why a promise to the customer matters
A PTTC is proxy mental model that allows marketers to deploy familiar marketing frameworks in a way that is much more easily understood by the C-suite, other functions within an organisation, and customers themselves. PTTC puts accountability to the customer at its core and delivers against the basic pillars of marketing: product, price, place and promotion.
In simple terms, that means an offer is boiled down to a really simple idea: “Replace less. Save more” (courtesy of Procell batteries) or “With Workday, you can be a Finance and HR Rock Star” (Workday HR software). Neither is vague or particularly about the company; these ideas focus on what’s in it for the customer and build from there.
These insights are part of a much larger investigation into the effects of customer promises – stay tuned for the full research later on this summer.
Insights
New research – possible because of the Creative B2B Lions introduced at Cannes Lions in 2022 that has more than doubled the databank for analysis – delves further into the idea, with a specific emphasis on PTTC’s effects on B2B.
The results are striking:
- The relative reported outperformance of promise versus non-promise campaigns was significantly greater than in B2C across brand health, market share growth, and market share penetration increases. (See above)
- Yet there’s a significant lack of B2B promises to the consumer. Analysing 703 B2B award entrants, the team found a radical imbalance: just under a fifth (18%) made an explicit promise; the vast majority (82%) did not. This is a general trend in B2B, where brands on the whole tend to make fewer promises.
- This lack of big, bold propositions means that many messages are product led, often reflecting the sales-driving purpose of a lot of B2B marketing. But as a wide variety of prior research has shown, building for the long term with the help of a brand is just as, if not more important, in B2B as B2C.
In context
The idea, first established in a white paper last year by WARC, LIONs, and The B2B Institute (LinkedIn’s marketing think tank), articulated how campaigns that featured an explicit promise to the customer were up to 48% more likely to report brand health improvements than those that don’t, regardless of the campaign’s budget, duration, or number of channels used (the ingredients that make up the concept of creative commitment).
Sourced from the LinkedIn B2B Institute, WARC
