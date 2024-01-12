Why a ‘humanized growth’ model is the way forward for business | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Why a ‘humanized growth’ model is the way forward for business
Brand growth Strategy
Companies that overperform on revenue growth are typically applying a ‘humanized growth’ model, according to a new study from the Institute for Real Growth.
Key findings
- Nine in ten (90%) leaders at overperforming businesses approach stakeholder value creation as a business growth opportunity, in contrast to only half of leaders at underperforming businesses.
- Seven in ten (71%) leaders at overperforming businesses report that purpose guides their decision-making, compared to just 7% of those at underperforming ones.
- Seven in ten (69%) leaders say stakeholders are represented in their decision-making, compared to a mere 3% of leaders at underperforming businesses.
Why ‘humanized growth’ matters
- The concept of business growth has undergone a profound transformation in recent years, as business leaders look beyond an earlier focus on simply delivering for shareholders.
- Back in 2018, Larry Fink of asset management firm BlackRock was among the first to suggest that social purpose was an important part of future-proofing a business; the following year, the Business Roundtable, a group of chief executive officers of nearly 200 major US corporations, said that investing in employees, delivering value to customers, dealing ethically with suppliers and supporting outside communities were now at the forefront of American business goals.
- Companies are increasingly seen as integral parts of a larger societal ecosystem. “No sustained corporate growth is possible without addressing these key stakeholders' needs,” says Angela Ahrendts, impact study advisory board member and former CEO of Burberry. The IRG Impact Study, she adds, “offers leaders a practical roadmap for success”.
* The IRG Impact Study, Driving More Humanized Growth, is based on 450 in-depth vision interviews conducted with C-suite executives, experts, and academics and a survey of global business leaders.
Sourced from the Institute for Real Growth
