Who uses video sharing platforms and for how long?
21 October 2022
Ofcom, the UK’s media regulator, has a birds’ eye view of the kind of video sharing platforms that matter to marketers – in a new report looking at how well platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, Twitch, OnlyFans and Vimeo protect their users also reveals key details about their usage.

Why it matters

The report concerns user protection, specifically children, but it tells us much more than that. For a good explanation of the political background and how it plays into a larger legislative agenda, which is touch and go to say the least, TechCrunch does a great job.

Instead, the interesting thing is the time spent and audience profiles.

So what is there to see

See for yourself. TikTok and, in fairness, Snapchat have large reach and serious time spent across a relatively balanced audience.

Twitch’s reach is perhaps a little surprising, given the noise about it – but then its streaming community appears to be a more disparate entity more suited to global brands, perhaps.

OnlyFans’ 89% male skew speaks for itself. An average time-spent per day of a minute and 37 seconds speaks louder.

