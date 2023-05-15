Who are the UK’s ‘adapting consumers’? | WARC | The Feed

Money & finance United Kingdom Strategy

Around a fifth of UK consumers appear to be in a position to ride out the present economic storm, but in reality they are very worried and are making a lot of adaptations.

Why it matters

Insights firm Trajectory calls these worried consumers the “adapting group” – one of four distinct consumer groups it identifies in relation to the various financial and non-financial factors that are driving consumer attitudes and behaviours in the current economic environment. The others are “vulnerable”, “perfect storm” and “insulated”.