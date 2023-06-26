Who are the summer's festival-goers? | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
26 June 2023
Who are the summer's festival-goers?
As more than 200,000 people make their way home today from the UK’s Glastonbury Festival, brands still have opportunities to tap into an audience of festival-goers across the rest of the summer. 

Why it matters

Festivals have come a long way over the past 50 years. The Woodstock era would never have considered embracing anything corporate but today’s brands are expected and welcomed. Glastonbury attendees, for example, want a decent mobile connection to share their experiences on social – or just to find people on site. The solution is an official connectivity partner in the shape of Vodafone. 

Summer festivals are now a tentpole cultural phenomenon, attracting millions across Europe and beyond. They can be a different touchpoint for brands seeking to engage with what is – given the price of tickets – a mostly affluent audience. 

Who are they?

Lotame Data Exchange has compiled a report focusing on global summer festival attendees using interest-based data points. The Summer Festivals: Audience Insights for Global Marketers report paints a broad picture of festival-goers:

  • Attendance skews towards women (61% female vs 39% male).
  • Attendees have a diverse range of household incomes, with the £40,000- £80,000 bracket the most represented.
  • Over half (52%) have dietary restrictions, ranging from allergies to specific dietary choices like vegetarianism or veganism. 
  • They also have a passion for culinary exploration and convenience: they are 2.3x more likely to watch cooking content, 1.75x more likely to have groceries delivered, 1.66x are more likely to take cooking and culinary classes, and 30% are more likely to subscribe to meal delivery kits.
  • Festival-goers actively seek out wellness-based locations (5x more so than the general population), prioritise healthy living, and are 1.7x more likely to participate in sports and physical activities.
  • Nature enthusiasts, they gravitate towards outdoor escapes such as mountain and ski resorts, sightseeing tours, cruises, and adventure travel. Vineyards and wine tourism also pique their interest.

