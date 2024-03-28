Where to start with multisensory marketing | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Where to start with multisensory marketing
Sensory appeals Customer experience Experiential marketing
Appealing to the senses has become paramount for brands aiming to stand out, build trust, and differentiate themselves from the competition, writes Scott King, Director at Full Fathom, in a new article for WARC.
Why multisensory marketing matters
- In a world inundated with marketing messages, the ability to harness multisensory experiences offers a powerful tool for differentiation and brand resonance.
- Research by Wunderman Thompson found that consumers are indeed demanding immersive sensorial experiences: 63% seek brands that can provide multisensory moments, and 61% long for brands that can ignite intense emotions.
Marketing across the senses
In 2024, consumers are on a journey of sensory exploration and innovation. By crafting truly multisensory brand identities and experiences, based on sensory science, there is an opportunity to develop more immersive experiences and communications that captivate and resonate with consumers on a deeply profound level.
Key takeaways
- Cross-sensory sound in the context of an AR fashion experience increases engagement by over 30% and perceived value of the products featured by around 20%.
- Brands need to be developing unique taste assets – ownable drinks, canapes, flavour experiences that surprise and delight whilst also embodying and communicating the brand through taste.
- Multisensory design is all about unifying the lines between different sensory modalities to create truly immersive experiences. Brands are combining sound, light, scent, and touch to captivate consumers and leave a lasting impression.
