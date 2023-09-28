Where to start with marketing mix modelling | WARC | The Feed

Where to start with marketing mix modelling
In a new report, WARC and Magic Numbers delve deep into the fundamentals of marketing mix modelling, an essential technique as advertising moves away from cookie-based measurement.
Why MMM matters
While advertisers may now have a better understanding of what MMM is, and why it’s so useful, there remains a gulf of knowledge about how to bring MMM into the marketing organisation, and what to do once it’s set up.
What the report covers
The guide is divided into five chapters, covering key topics including how to implement MMM successfully, how to interpret and use MMM results, and frequently asked questions. Finally, the report looks into effective uses of MMM through three brand case studies:
- Wagamama
- Mars Petcare
- Cazoo
Key quote
“When done right and communicated well, MMM gives people the confidence they need to make the right moves and succeed with their marketing” – Dr Grace Kite, Economist and Founder, Magic Numbers.