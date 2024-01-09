Where consumers do (and don’t) want to use AI | WARC | The Feed

Consumer sentiment Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy

Consumers who are familiar with artificial intelligence are most enthusiastic about using it for activities like retail purchases and meal preparation, but are less willing to use it for more personal activities like childcare.

Why the way consumers use AI matters

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformative potential in shaping how people undertake a wide range of activities, both at home and at work. Understanding where consumers would like AI to become integrated in their daily routines, and likely points of resistance, can help marketers develop their strategies and maximize the impact of their AI-infused products and services.

Takeaways

The Consumer...