When the going gets tough, CMOs get going | WARC | The Feed

During a crisis, a majority of CEOs expect their CMOs to step up and influence strategy, but it's not always clear what it means – so an influential brand consultant and former marketing professor has some answers.

Why it matters

Dismissed by critics as the so-called colouring-in department, marketing has a crucial role to play when times get tough. Marketers are the ones who should have the long-term vision of how to maintain a brand, shepherd it through a recession and have it well positioned to benefit from the recovery when it comes.