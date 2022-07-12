Home The Feed
When it comes to e-commerce trends, Amazon sets the standard
12 July 2022
E-commerce & mobile retail Online retail

As a giant in online retail, Amazon has emerged as the status quo for online marketing strategy: other retailers are copying their “uniform set of standards”, which includes an emphasis on upper-funnel growth and a sophisticated use of cost-per-click (CPC) ads.

Why it matters

