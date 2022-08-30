Home The Feed
WhatsApp pushes into new retail territory
30 August 2022
A new WhatsApp feature in India will enable users to buy groceries without leaving the app. 

What’s happening

A partnership between WhatsApp parent Meta and JioMart, part of Reliance Industries-owned JioPlatforms, means that “people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat”, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It’s the first time an end-to-end shopping experience has been available on WhatsApp. (Meta is already a minority shareholder in Jio Platforms, which it invested in a couple of years ago as part of its push into India.) 

Why it matters

Being able to undertake activities other than messaging marks a potentially significant evolution of WhatsApp, taking it into new territory which has previously been the domain of Asian superapps like WeChat or Grab. And, as Quartz notes, the development also helps Jio better compete in the India market with online retailers like Amazon India and Flipkart.

Alongside the promised simplicity and convenience for consumers, the two companies believe the experience will revolutionise the way millions of businesses across India connect with customers.

Key quote

“The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians” – Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

