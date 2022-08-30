Brand partnerships E-commerce & mobile retail Banks

TBWA\SMP’s Jean Arboleda looks at how COVID-19 has accelerated digital banking in the Philippines and what brands can do to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive industry.

Why it matters

To drive financial inclusion and innovation in e-wallets, brands can use the local language and simplified processes to enhance customer satisfaction and experience, while partnering microbusinesses to increase adoption and keeping users engaged with creative value through new products and experiences.

Takeaways