Home The Feed
Your selections:

What’s the ‘new normal’ in luxury? | WARC | The Feed

What’s the ‘new normal’ in luxury?
31 March 2023
What’s the ‘new normal’ in luxury?
Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Luxury brands Luxury purchase behaviour

The luxury market attracts diverse clientele, drawing from many different backgrounds, gender preferences and ages – and how these intersect is a far more complex combination than perhaps in any other sector. 

Brands need to creatively innovate to stay on top and seize commercial opportunities, according to the WARC Guide to luxury marketing in an era of change.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in