Marketers have achieved a new level of sophistication in their understanding of digital advertising and it’s helping build brands, according to speakers Les Binet, Grace Kite and Tom Roach, working with the IPA, at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Why it matters

Digital advertising is no longer just about direct-response or short-term sales because new research and creative techniques are helping to develop the channel’s brand-building capabilities – and marketers are taking advantage of those learnings.