What you can learn about Gen Z from their listening habits
11 October 2022
As a generation, Gen Z is more engaged with digital audio than ever, according to a recent report by Spotify. By studying Gen Z worldwide and the UK specifically, Spotify offers a deep dive into Zs’ profiles, listening behaviours, and aspirations.

Why it matters

Audio, especially podcasts and music streaming, is becoming one of the most popular media channels that Gen Z consumes. Globally, it’s forecasted that the average daily consumption of 16-to-24s on audio will reach 3.7 hours 48 minutes more than their online TV/streaming and linear TV consumption counterparts. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, 18-to-24s have already played more than 578 billion minutes of music on Spotify – more than any other cohort, and roughly 16 billion more minutes than 25-to-34s.

Takeaways

  • Gen Zs are revolutionising the creator-fan relationship, turning it from a one-way broadcast into a two-way exchange. Creating a digital journey, getting local, and incorporating creators in ad campaigns will help bridge the gap between audio creators and their fans.
  • 79% of Zs in the UK think audio allows them to explore different sides of their personalities. Enabling Gen Z to discover, externally and internally, will help brands connect with Zs.
  • 74% of Zs in the UK believe that their listening habits tell a story about who they are. As Zs embrace the idea that their listening habits are a better reflection of who they are than most casual conversations, they’re seeking new opportunities to share themselves through audio – and looking to brands to help make it happen.

The big idea

Gen Zs are at the forefront of culture, constantly finding new ways to express themselves and build communities. By listening and even handing over the mic, brands can help empower Gen Zs and thus connect them. Above all, whether it’s partnering with existing podcast hosts or launching an ad campaign, authenticity is everything for a generation described as expressive, resilient, and ready to disrupt culture.

